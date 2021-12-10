In the 70s, Steve Martin, then the hottest stand-up in the nation, could bring an arena to its knees by feigning offense at some silly slight and exaggeratedly exclaiming, “Excuuuuuuse Meeeeee.”
I was 10, a huge fan, and 43 years later, as I type the words, I’m not sure if I’m laughing because it’s still funny or because it’s hilarious that it was so funny to me.
Early David Letterman, it was the same thing, sort of. Where Steve was silly, Dave was clever.
There was the stupid pet tricks bit, in which guests would come out with their pets and perform tricks with them. Yet, before that could happen, Letterman had to explain the ground rules.
“This is not a competition, only an exhibition,” he said. “Please, no wagering.”
Why was it so funny?
Good question.
Also, those words bring to mind something else, these days, and it’s the sadly funny fate of so many bowl games across our national college football landscape.
Every year, though there are more of them, they become less competition and more exhibition. Of course, you can still wager on them.
Around here, you’ve got No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl and No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta.
On their face, both are tremendous games.
The Sooners will be coached by Bob Stoops, who’s slid into the interim position following Lincoln Riley’s departure for Southern Cal, which is kind of cool.
Then there’s the game: two teams, almost identically ranked, both in the playoff picture until very late. What could be better?
Well, the Sooners’ three best defenders — LB Brian Asamoah, DL Perrion Winfrey, LB Nik Bonnito — have opted out to jump start their preparation for the NFL draft.
Asamoah leads the Sooners in tackles, Bonitto in tackles for loss, while Winfrey’s second in tackles for loss. But don’t blame them for leaving, because their defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch, left before they did to join Riley at USC.
Additionally, should the Sooners need the quarterbacking services of Spencer Rattler, they’re out of luck, because he’s already entered the transfer portal along with receiver Jadon Haselwood.
Thus, Oregon’s sure to have the advantage, right?
Maybe, but the Ducks will get to San Antonio without head coach Mario Cristobal, who’s been named the new guy at Miami, returning to the Hurricane program for which he played.
It’s not yet clear which coaches he’ll take with him from Eugene to Coral Gables, only that Oregon has named receivers coach Brian McClendon its interim head man.
Could they not convince a coordinator? Ouch.
As for the Fiesta, while no long list of opt-outs has emerged, the man who coached Notre Dame to the edge of the playoff, Brian Kelly, is now head coach at LSU and the architect of the Cowboys’ best-in-the-Big 12 defense, Jim Knowles, is headed to Ohio State. It appears Knowles will remain for the Fiesta, which is nice, though it serves his Buckeye cause, since the Irish are Ohio State’s first opponent next season.
Back to Oklahoma and Oregon, their shakeups have ripples.
Hiring Brent Venables to succeed Riley, the Sooners have pilfered Clemson’s defensive coordinator, which will do the Tigers no favors against Iowa State at the unfortunately named Cheez-it Bowl.
Not only that, but Clemson skipper Dabo Swinney may be without his offensive coordinator, too, because by the time you read this, Tony Elliott may well have been named Virginia’s new head coach, succeeding the departing Bronco Mendenhall.
Mendenhall’s not jumping to another school, merely leaving, so he’ll stick around and skipper the Cavaliers at the Fenway Bowl against SMU, leaving the ripples to thankfully settle.
All of this — players entering the transfer portal, head coaches leaving and taking staff with them, players leaving in the name of the draft — has become the norm.
The playoff, itself, has devalued the rest of the bowl games. Once a reward for a good season, they’re now consolation prizes at best.
The early signing day, allowing prospects to ink to their national letters of intent in the middle of December rather than early February has played a role, too, pretty much forcing coaches to abandon their original school immediately in the name of putting a class together at their new place.
And if you’re going to transfer anyway, wouldn’t you rather have the holidays to yourself before enrolling at your new school?
So there are reasons.
Even good ones.
Much could be solved by eliminating 20 bowls, bringing prestige back to what remains. But then the people on the committees that run those bowls couldn’t jet around the country all season to watch games from press boxes in oddly colored sport coats at no cost to themselves.
What’s left is a grand tradition cratering under its own the weight.
It’s not funny.
But that North Carolina will meet South Carolina in something called the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30?
Hilarious.