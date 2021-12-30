Tyler Barnes got halfway to a possible 900 series on Saturday night.
Opening with 18 consecutive strikes, which included his eighth career 300 game and second this season, Barnes lit up Eastway Lanes in Erie with a season-high 790 series in the Catania Painting Scratch League.
After his first-game perfecto, Barnes tossed 267 and 223 games. His string of strikes ended when he left a solid 10-pin in the seventh frame of his second game.
“Eighteen strikes are probably the most I’ve had in a row,” said Barnes. “That was a little different feeling itself. Usually, I get the rush of a 300 game, and then within the first few frames (next game) leave something and kind of settle back in. But, the longer I kept striking in the second game, the longer that feeling kind of stayed until I left the 10-pin in the seventh frame.”
The right-handed Barnes had a shot at an 800 series in the 10th frame of his third game, but …
“I had to get a double, but unfortunately, the ball hooked early on that lane again and I left the 3-6-10 pins,” he said. “I definitely had 800 on my mind that last game, but I finally started to lose my line a bit at the end.”
It’s obvious: Eastway Lanes fits Barnes’ game. How come, Callie’s dad?
“I just feel like most nights there I can match up with the shot really well, so as long as I can carry, I can put up some big numbers,” said the 34-year-old kegler, who has tossed three of his eight 300 games at the Erie house.
Congrats, Tyler!
Garvey finishes strong
On break from college, Brookelyn Garvey – Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year last season – grabbed the attention of the Tuesday Nite Ladies League bowlers at Lakeside Lanes this week.
Finishing with 241 and 258 games, the smooth-shooting, Pitt-Bradford student tossed a 701 series. She had a 619 the previous week.
Great shooting, Brookelyn!
In other women’s action, Kayla Card had another strong outing in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes by shooting a 258 game and 678 series. Great performance, Kayla! … Stacey Dodson also shined in the MNIL with a 221 game and 604 series.
Duck dominates
The annual Cochranton crusher award might be a done deal already – Lee Duck.
Continuing his dominance at his newly remodeled Cochranton Lanes establishment, Duck banged out games of 249, 238 and 240 for a 727 series in Tuesday Mixed League and also fired a 701 in Pioneer League.
In other Cochranton Lanes action, the multi-house skilled Ryan Williams tossed a 279 game and 709 in the Pioneer League … Jesse Jackson shot his first career 600 series with 227 and 240 games for a 640 in Tuesday Mixed League.
At the other houses …
Lakeside Lanes – Red-hot Doug Dunham threw 11 strikes for a 280 game and 726 series in Stewart’s Classic League … DJ Granda and Dan Francis also shot 700’s with 704 and 701, respectively, in the Stewart’s Classic League and Wednesday Nighters League. More on Francis in Lost Lanes portion.
Lost Lanes – A 278 game powered Francis to a 718 in Spa League … Defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year, Jeff Keener, hung tough with Francis in the Spa League with a 711 … Super-sub Joe Paden also excelled in the Spa League with a 704.
Plaza Lanes – Fresh off his 801 series a week ago in Monday Night Invitational League, Brandon Wachob crushed the pins again in the league with a 719 series … Nick Archacki – like Garvey, on break from college – threw a 266 game and 714 in Monday Night Invitational League.
Women’s tourney
Attention women: The Annual Lost Lanes Women’s Handicap Tournament will be held Jan. 8-9. According to tournament director Natalie Hanks, there are openings still available. To enter, call Lost Lanes (814) 398-2264.
Final words
Happy New Year, keglers, and readers!
COCHRANTON LANES
Twilighters – Maxine Hart 194.
Sunday Night Mixed – Paul King 256-615, Karen Steadman 215, Lee Duck 252-662, Desiree Wagner 190, Barb Benak 193, Amanda Anthony 213-592, Kelly Nelson 190.
Pioneer – LEE DUCK 268-701, RYAN WILLIAMS 279-237-709, Mark Williams 262-244-676, Dan Shilling 244-247-676, Wayne Kessler 236-604, Bill Anderson 233-612, Zach Locke 268-609, Joshua Moore 258-606, Larry Hoffman 234-242-685, James Zook 221-624, Corey Richter 240-615, Brandon Kriek 222-220-635.
Tuesday Mixed League – Jesse Jackson 227-246-640, LEE DUCK 249-238-240-727.
LAKESIDE LANES
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Amanda King 190, Karen Custard 190, BROOKELYN GARVEY 214-214-191-619, Elsie Graham 190, Roberta Beers 194, BROOKELYN GARVEY 202-241-258-701.
Stewart’s Classic – Lane Baker 237-225-653, Josh Dodson 625, Doug Tabar 236-646, DJ GRANDA 225-248-231-704, DOUG DUNHAM 234-280-726, Tim McEntire 222-269-691, Don Eaton 614, Glenn Dillon 222-245-664, Chad Beers 252-235-666, Wayne Sparks 230-602, Jordan Vaughn 224-609.
NFL Mixed – Derek Dunham 231-615, Jordan Vaughn 220-227-616, Brookelyn Garvey 204-190-574, DJ Granda 609.
National Mixed – Troy Johnson 234-612, Pam Ferguson 195, Josh Pecar 624.
Wednesday Nighters – Tyler Foister 231-224-644, Glenn Dillon 231-242-684, Doug Dunham 237-648, Lane Baker 235-247-655, DAN FRANCIS 238-278-701, Shawn Park 245-604, Shaun Boyle 255-656, Sonny Rauscher 230-635, Brad Spring 223-626, Shawn Smith 224-619, Doug Tabar 234-237-684, DJ Granda 245-600, Ryan Williams 245-236-686, Rob Benge 237-235-685.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 606, Phil Rice 235-247-656, Josh Beerbower 238-638, Randy Moffat 227-606, DeWayne Reichel 258-232-667, JOE PADEN 257-223-704, JEFF KEENER 229-247-235-711, Steve Kinkade 233-612, Joe French 230-651, Ed Hunter 230-631, Gary Lilly 234-616, Dan Lilly 235-647, John Burnell 232-233-666, DAN FRANCIS 278-225-718, Mark Orlop 609, Doug Francis 605.
Sunday Mixed – Todd Oakes 234-650, Ron Gilliland 607, Chad Gilliland 242-612, Mark Deyoung 253-657, Bill Muenz 245-604, Jeff Keener 235-644, Whitney Keener 228.
PLAZA LANES
Monday Night Invitational – Brian Malone 251-642, BRANDON WACHOB 256-226-237-719, Anthony Card 263-257-677, NICK ARCHACKI 236-266-714, Rodrick Baird 236-630, Scott Grinnell 639, STACEY DODSON 214-221-604, KAYLA CARD 206-258-214-678.