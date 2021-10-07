Tyler Barnes was eager to tell his newborn daughter, Callie Lynn, of his great bowling accomplishment in the Catarina Painting Scratch Classic League at Eastway Lanes in Erie last Wednesday night, but …
She was sleeping, and still asleep when he left for work the following morning.
The performance?
Barnes rolled his seventh career 300 – first in two years – and second at Eastway Lanes. He finished with a 647 series.
“I had the front 11 a few times last year, but I just couldn’t seem to finish it off,” said Barnes on Monday. “Honestly, I felt like I had a pretty good shot the second half of game one but had a couple shots that didn’t carry. In game two, I was able to put every shot where I felt like it needed to be and was fortunate enough to carry all 12.”
As for being a first-time father, Barnes has had to pinch himself a few times, “Being a dad is definitely the most incredible thing I’ve every felt. It’s something I’ve always wanted, so now that she is here, I really feel complete. I’ve cut down on my bowling because I’d rather have the few extra days to be home with her.”
Someday, Barnes will tell his baby girl of the 300 game.
Plaza punishers
The Plaza Lanes’ bowlers are beginning to heat up.
Left-hander Brandon Wachob – a member of Cat’s Fab Five team last season – is off to a possible repeat selection as he fired 700’s in the Monday Invitational League and Mixed Nuts League with 725 and 717 totals, respectively … A 269 game fueled Rodrick Baird to a 741 in the Plaza Men’s League … Art Barnes, the father of Tyler Barnes, also has game, too, as he rolled a 258 game and 738 in the Senior Mixed League … Right-hander Shawn Park had it going on in the Commercial League with games of 237, 255 and 244 for a 736 … Andrew Barnes, Tyler’s brother, and Gary McGranahan also topped 700 in the Commercial League with 719 and 705 totals, respectively.
At the other houses …
Cochranton Lanes – Smooth-shooting Ryan Williams rolled a pair of 269 games for a 740 series in the Pioneer League.
Lakeside Lanes – It was the father-and-son show in the NFL Mixed League. Legendary Don Granda Jr. tossed a 726 series and his son, Austin, shot a 711 … In young gun action, Dylan Platz, an author of a 300 game, threw games of 203, 202 and 234 for a 639 in the Junior-Major League.
Lost Lanes – Natalie Hanks appears to be mid-season form – four 600’s in eight days. The Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer rolled a back-to-back 600’s in the Sunday Mixed League with 649 and 624 totals and tossed a 256 game and 681 in the Wednesday Night Ladies League and 619 in Saturday Keglers League … Hanks’ good friend, Savannah Custard, also excelled in the Sunday Mixed League with a 258 game and 654 series … In men’s action, Jeff Keener fired 269 and 258 games for a 725.
Our bowling family was shattered – as former Plaza Lanes manager Michelle Pongratz termed it – on Saturday when news broke that beloved kegler Dave Riley died unexpectedly at Meadville Medical Center.
Riley was only 67 years old.
According to long-time friend and doubles partner, Darren Hargett, in many tournaments the past several years, Riley was diagnosed with walking pneumonia last Monday and was taken to the hospital on Friday where he tested positive for COVID-19. He died hours later.
As you will read below, Riley was as authentic as they come, always smiling, and praising his bowling friends, some who he even didn’t know very well.
It was always encouraging when yours truly heard these words from Riley, sometimes from a few lanes down, “Great ball, Jimmy.” I will miss those words.
“Dave was one of the most genuine persons you will ever meet, always greeting you with a smile or a handshake and was always more concerned with how everyone else was bowling before him,” said Hargett.
Following are just a few of the heart-warming messages posted on Facebook on Saturday and text messages this columnist received:
Tom Archacki – It’s so hard to believe. Dave will be missed by so many people.
Andrew Barnes – I’m at a loss for words. Every week, Dave always made it a point to give me a hug and say, “I love you, brother,” and I always would say the same thing back. I will cherish those moments for the rest of my life.
Doug Dunham – I’m still shocked and saddened.
Scott Joiner – Dave always greeted me with a smile and handshake. I will miss his smile.
Jim Lynn – Not many people enjoyed bowling as much as Dave did. Period.
Trystan Rough – We will miss him, and bowling will not be the same for me on Tuesday night.
Morgan Tau – I’m at a loss for words. He was a great guy and will be missed. I loved bowling with him.
Thanks for the memories, Dave. You will not be forgotten.