Rodrick Baird’s enthusiastic theatrics when he is going for a 300 game are must-see – a graceful stare-down, semi-crouch towards the pins, a possible leg kick, and “come on” and “yeah” clench-fist screams.
The Lycoming County Bowling Association witnessed Baird at his best on Sunday.
Competing in the 54th Annual Pennsylvania State Seniors Open in Williamsport, Baird electrified Faxon Lanes by shooting his 49th career 300 game, fueling him to a 759 series in singles action, which is currently fifth with one more weekend of action left.
“It was a nice time to shine,” said the humbled-speaking Baird.
His 300-game dramatics speak otherwise.
Grabbing the attention of other bowlers and onlookers around his lanes, Baird’s emotions began ramping up when he got the ninth strike, and his 10th-frame actions will be remembered by many.
“I really enjoyed watching your excitement,” said the scoring monitor shortly after Baird threw the emotional 12th strike. How does this columnist/bowler know about that statement? Yours truly was present, as one of Baird’s teammates, one of my biggest thrills in my bowling career, to be asked by the legend.
Baird woke up feeling dangerous.
“I looked at the singles scores on Saturday night and knew I had a shot at taking over first place in singles,” he said, who did take over the lead with his 759, but was overtaken by four other bowlers on the following shift. “After throwing my practice shots, I knew I was ready to go.”
The pin-crushing, right-hander made it look so easy.
As for the 10th frame, Baird made sure he wasn’t in a rush, “I did a lot of breathing. I took my time on all three of my shots. It was a great thrill to throw a 300 in a state tournament.”
Baird now has two Pennsylvania State Championships’ 300 games as he also was perfect in the 2009 PA State Championships in Allentown.
Baird’s top five
This columnist was curious: Where does this 300 rank in Baird’s illustrious career?
“I would rank it fourth,” he said.
Ok, what are your top three performances, Mr. Baird?
“My two PBA 300’s would be first and second. I had one at the Erie Flagship Open and the other one in a regional in Ohio. My third one would be the 300 in the 2009 State tournament.”
As for No. 5, Baird said, “I won $3,300 for a 300 game in the Pepsi Open at Greengarden Lanes in Erie in 2017.”
Plyler wins tourney
Boy wonder Landon Plyler kicked butt and took names in the Pennsylvania Youth Fall Scratch Classic Bowling Tournament in Altoona over the weekend by winning the event with a 3-0 match-play record.
In the championship match, the 13-year-old Plyler defeated Gavin Ross, 191-170.
“It was a tough college sport shot,” said Erica Plyer, Landon’s mother.
Another trophy added to the Plylers’ trophy case.
Congrats, Landon!
Razor-sharp righties
Right-handers Jeff Keener and Ryan Williams threw many lethal shots in the Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes.
Bookending 270 and 266 games, Keener fired a 773 series, while Williams sandwiched a 279 between 237 and 255 games for a 771. Keener also found the 1-3 pocket quite often in the Sunday Mixed League by throwing games of 236, 266 and 247 for 749.
Great shooting, guys!
In other Lost Lanes action, Allen Simpson rolled his second 700 of the season with an even 7 in Tuesday Mixed League and Harry Hanks shot 707 in Friday Morning League.
Lakeside repeaters
Doug Dunham and Don Granda Jr. didn’t lose their sharp-shooting skills overnight.
In back-to-back nights at Lakeside Lanes, Dunham and Granda Jr. tossed 700’s in both the NFL Mixed League and Stewart’s Classic League.
The right-handed Dunham banged out games of 226, 247 and 276 for a 749 series in NFL Mixed League and rolled games of 223, 266 and 226 for 715 in Stewart’s Classic League, while Granda Jr. – the soon-to-be WCCBA Hall of Famer – fired 248 and 268 games for 717 in NFL Mixed League and shot 270 and 276 games for 738 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Great job, Lakesiders!
In other Conneaut Lake bowling action, Dan Francis continued his 700 series assault this season with 703 in Wednesday Nighters League.
Cochranton crushers
Action is beginning to heat up at the remodeled Cochranton Lanes house.
Continuing his strong multi-house start to the season, right-hander Andrew Barnes fired games of 268, 225 and 258 for 751 in the Pioneer League; Lee Duck – the new Cochranton Lanes proprietor – rolled a 280 game and 728 in Tuesday Mixed League; and, left-hander Corey Richter shot 258 and 268 games for 717 in Pioneer League.
Sidenote at Cochranton Lanes: Veteran bowler Mark Williams, who suffered a serious Achilles injury earlier in the year, returned to action last week in the Pioneer League and tossed 243 game and 660 series. Welcome back, Mark.
McGranahan zeroed in
Greenville bowling legend Gary McGranahan had an enjoyable visit to Plaza Lanes last week, shooting games of 278, 245 and 226 for 749 in Commercial League.
Great shooting, Gary!
A “shoutout” to veteran bowler Gary Baker, who threw a 252 game in the Monday Invitational League last week.
Abbott dominates
Another woman smasher at Lost Lanes? Quite possibly.
Flirting with a 700 series, Barb Abbott drew Natalie Hanks-like attention in the Wednesday Night Ladies League by shooting games of 246, 235 and 202 for 683 series.
Speaking of Hanks, the Lost Lanes proprietor has followed Abbott for years.
“I got to know Barb from bowling at Edinboro Lanes,” said Hanks. “She is a good bowler. I believe she has had a 700 before and had a chance for another one last week but opened in the ninth frame of her third game. She is a great girl.”
Hanks also was in the 600 groove – as usual. She fired a 258 game and 654 series in Tuesday Ladies League and had 632 and 601 totals in Wednesday Night Ladies League and Saturday Patriots League, respectively.
Whitney Keener and Savannah Custard also shined at the Cambridge house as the former tossed 226 and 224 games for 654 in Sunday Mixed League and the latter rolled a 612 in Sunday Mixed League.
Custard, who has one 300 game on her bowling resume, also crushed ‘em at Plaza Lanes by shooting a 267 game and 643 series in Mixed Nuts League.
Thanksgiving Classic
The annual Lost Lanes Thanksgiving Scratch Classic will be held Nov. 26-28.
Three qualifying shifts: Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., and Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The top two qualifiers on the Nov. 26 shift qualify for match-play action on Nov. 28.
The tournament is open to the first 126 bowlers – 42 per shift.
Entry fee is $85. To enter, call Lost Lanes at 398-2265.
Former baseball standout Lynn joins family in elusive 300 club
Former Meadville bowler Corey Lynn joined his grandfather, Bill, and father, Jim, in an elusive club last week – the 300 Club.
Termed as, “huge monkey off his back,” the former Meadville baseball standout Lynn – after flirting with perfection on so many other occasions in his outstanding young career – finally got all 12 shots to go his way while bowling in the Morgantown Scratch Classic last Thursday at Suburban Lanes in Morgantown, W.V.
Lynn nearly had two 300’s and an 800. The powerful right-hander opened his first game with the front nine for a 276 game, followed by his 300 and 193 for a jaw-dropping 769 series.
“It felt like a dream, honestly,” said the 27-year-old Lynn, whose previous high game was 299 (twice). “Shooting a 300 is any bowler’s dream and I have been talking and thinking about it for so long. I’m just happy it finally happened.”
In his 299 games, Lynn left the 4-pin on both occasions.
“That is what I was thinking before my 12th ball, please do not leave another 4-pin,” he said.
There was no chance of that happening again as Lynn crushed his last shot, which was being videoed on Facebook Live stream, allowing his parents to watch and follow along.
“I’m thrilled for Corey,” said his father, Jim.
Lynn was locked and loaded from the beginning. As for the 10th frame in his first game, “Popeye” said, “I got the ball out early into the dry and it hooked early through the nose, leaving the 3-6-9-10 pins.”
The missed 300-game opportunity didn’t derail Lynn’s game.
“I knew I was throwing it well in my first game and I couldn’t let one bad shot get me down,” he said, who is a Project Representative for The Thrasher Group, an engineering group which designs and inspects a variety of construction projects. “I knew I still had a great look for going into game two.”
Lynn didn’t let his second chance slip away.
“In the seventh frame, I threw one bad and it tripped out the 6-pin somehow. I knew that it was going to happen after that. With that little bit of luck on my side, it was all I needed.”
As for his third game, Lynn lost his carry, “In the back half of the game, I left a 9-pin, 7-pin, 4-pin and 10-pin. All balls were in the pocket.”
Despite those tough-luck shots, Lynn still walked out of Suburban Lanes beaming.
Congrats, Corey!
Three-generation families
To my knowledge, the Lynns are the third three-generation family to throw 300 games in the county.
The other two: Hricsinas (grandfather John Sr., sons Billy and John Jr., grandson Nick) and Dunnewolds (grandfather Al, daughter Ann, grandson Nick).