A Barnes bowler tossed a 300 game last week, and it wasn’t Andrew Barnes or Tyler Barnes.
It’s the guy who taught the Barnes standouts how to bowl: Art Barnes, their father.
Bowling in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, the 62-year-old Barnes joined his sons in the 300 Club with his first career perfect game.
“A great relief,” said the low-key Barnes during an interview on Sunday. “I’ve been hoping this moment would come.”
Not showing any first-time jitters on his 12th ball for a 300 game, Barnes – whose previous high game was 279, twice – calmly buried the ball in the 1-3 pocket.
“I kept talking to myself to stay calm,” he said, who finished with a 686 series. “After I got the sixth-frame strike, I started thinking a 300 game was possible. I knew I had a good line.”
Younger son, Andrew, witnessed the emotional feat.
“It was awesome,” he said, who has seven career perfect games. “I never thought I would get to see him throw a 300, but it sure was a great feeling.”
Barnes is a great story.
In the 1990’s and early 2000’s, Barnes was regarded as one of the top keglers at Cochranton Lanes. In 2005, however, Barnes opted to put his bowling equipment in storage as his sons became top priority.
He didn’t touch a bowling ball for nine years.
While working at Channellock in 2014, Barnes was approached by co-workers Rodrick Baird and Becki Baird about a possible return to the sport.
“Rodrick needed another bowler for the Volunteer Firemen’s League at Eagles Lanes and Becki recommended me to him,” said Barnes. “I missed bowling a little bit and agreed to join his team.”
Just like riding a bike for Barnes.
In 2017, the right-hander won some state hardware – winning the Pennsylvania State Seniors Handicap Doubles championship with Wayne Sparks and was part of the winning handicap team with Sonny Rauscher, Kurt Poole and Joe Belknap.
“Winning state championships are special,” he said.
So is a 300 game.
Congrats, Art!
Barnes, Part II
It appears Art Barnes’ 300 got his son Andrew’s juices flowing.
In back-to-back nights this week, Andrew Barnes authored a series worth bragging about (he will not, though) – 772 in Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes and 758 in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
Cochranton Lanes: 237, 267 and 268 games.
Plaza Lanes: 230, 239 and 289 games. He left a 7-pin in the 11th frame of his third game.
“Yes, it is going very good at the moment,” he said.
Other high rollers
Lakeside Lanes – Shaun Boyle nearly shot another 300 game at his new favorite bowling house with a 298 in Stewart’s Classic League. He fired a perfect game at the Conneaut Lake house last year in Wednesday Nighters League … Mr. 300, Don Granda Jr., tossed two 700’s last week with 718 in NFL Mixed League and 713 in Wednesday Nighters League … Veteran kegler Shawn Smith threw his first 700 of the season with a 720 in Wednesday Nighters League … Right-hander Steven King was the top gun in Stewart’s Classic League with a 716.
Lost Lanes – After taking last week off to get his back cracked back into place, legendary Jim Lynn returned with a vengeance in the Spa League, throwing 257 and 261 games for a 735 … Left-hander Dan “Dutchie” Lilly – former slow-pitch softball teammate with Lynn – also threw a lot of X’s in the Spa League with 269 and 258 games for 730 … No other way to say it, but Dan Francis got robbed of a possible 300 game in the Spa League. On his 11th ball, the explosive right-hander smashed the 1-3 pocket, but the 4-pin flew over the 7-pin, not touching it. He finished with 289 game and 723 series … Shooting consecutive 254 and 255 games, Phil Rice – who tossed his first career 300 game last season at the Cambridge Springs establishment – rolled an even 700 in the Spa League.
Plaza Lanes – Tom Archacki sent a message in the Plaza Men’s League: He still has it. The right-hander banged out games 234, 241 and 253 for 728 … Rodrick Baird continued his dominance in the Plaza Men’s League with another 700 – 717 … Darren Hargett – who is having a strong start to the season – tossed a 708 in Eagles 429 League … A 258 game fueled Ricky Kanline to a 701 in Mixed Nuts League.
Bedow achieves goal
Throwing 13 consecutive strikes during one stretch, 20-year-old Austin Bedow – who possesses a lot of potential – achieved his bowling goal on Monday night in the Spa League at Lost Lanes with his first career 700 series.
The fire-baller Bedow tossed games of 191, 277 and 254 for a 722 series. His previous high series was 698.
“What a night!” said the excited Bedow afterwards. “I want to give a shoutout to everyone who believed in me, the biggest to my parents, and Harry and Natalie Hanks (Lost Lanes proprietors), who have helped me since I first started bowling at their place.”
Bedow caught fire in his second game, opening with three strikes in a row, and after a 7-spare in the fourth frame, finished with eight straight X’s for the aforementioned 277 game.
His striking barrage carried over into his third game – opening with the front five. Needing a mark in the 10th frame to reach his mission, the charged-up Bedow buried two strikes into the 1-3 pocket and got a 9-count on his last ball.
Signed, sealed, and delivered.
Peyton Miller rolls second career 600 series at age 14
Talented youth bowler Peyton Miller rolled a 600 series last week and didn’t realize it.
When Miller returned home from bowling in the Youth Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes, her mother, Kris, asked her how she did. The younger Miller reeled off her games, “199 … 195 … 234.”
An excited mama Miller replied, “Peyton, do you know what that means?” and daughter countered, “What do you mean?” The mother, “You just bowled a 628,” and her youngest child then got a big grin on her face.
It was Miller’s second career 600. In March, the 14-year-old, right-hander (then 13) tossed a 611 series.
She finished strong in her 199 and 195 games, doubling in the 10th frame of her first game and striking out in the 10th frame of her second game. On her 234, the Plaza Lanes phenom overcame a first-frame open by stringing together five consecutive strikes from the second-through-sixth frames.
One of probably a few 600’s from young gal Miller this season.
Great series, Peyton!
Big-game Graham
Lakeside Lanes proprietor Don Granda Jr. tagged young gun Eric Graham with an awesome moniker, “Big-game Graham.”
In Junior-Major League action at Lakeside Lanes on Sunday, the promising Graham threw a 265 game en route to a 635 series.
Great set, Eric!
Keener hits 17 300-games
Just seconds after his 300-game clinching strike at Lost Lanes, Jeff Keener was asked by a fellow Spa League bowler, “How many 300’s do you have now?” Keener answered, “Honestly, I don’t know, 15 or 16. You need to ask Jim.”
Meaning: Yours truly. Keener was one perfecto off – the big fella has 17 career 300 games now.
Prior to his gem, Keener rolled 225 and 257 games for an eye-catching 782 series.
“It feels good to throw another 300,” said the humbled Keener, the defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year. “The most strikes to start a game this season to this point was eight, so hopefully, this is a sign to come.”
As normal, Keener was one cool dude on his 12th ball. At least it looked that way.
“I don’t think I’m any different than anybody else because I was nervous as hell … my hands were shaking,” said the 34-year-old.
Keener is already fearing the day: His son, Colton, beating him. The six-year-old Keener kid is an unbelievable bowling talent, averaging a jaw-dropping 110 in the Junior League at Lost Lanes.
Age and average need repeated: Six years old, 110 average. Wow!
“It won’t be long, and I’ll be handing over the bowling reigns to Colton,” said Keener.