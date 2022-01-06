You can’t keep Nick Archacki out of the bowling column.
Home for the holidays, Archacki – the Marian University sophomore bowler and former multi-Cat’s Young Gun Bowler of the Year – subbed in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes and was downright nasty.
Throwing 14 consecutive strikes during one stretch, the 20-year-old Archacki nearly rolled an 800 series by throwing games of 278, 253 and 258 for a 789.
“I needed the first strike in the 10th frame (third game) for an 800, but left the 2-pin,” said Archacki, “I threw a good shot, it just didn’t hook.”
The right-handed Archacki threw 30 strikes, including the aforementioned 14 in a row from the third frame of his first game to fourth frame of his second game.
Great shooting, Nick!
In other Plaza Lanes action, Brandon Wachob was clicking on all eight (again!) in the Plaza Men’s League, shooting games of 277, 235 and 246 for a healthy 758. More on Wachob below … Aaron Krizon – one of the area’s top golfers – was spectacular in the Commercial League with back-to-back 265 and 268 games for a 702.
Duck shoots 299
The shot was there.
Continuing his dominance at his newly purchased Cochranton Lanes establishment, Lee Duck – who fired an 815 series in November – nearly tossed his 18th career 300 game in the Pioneer League, but the 10-pin didn’t fall on his last shot for a 299.
“Lee buried it,” said Cochranton Lanes spokesperson and bowler, Larry Hoffman. Duck: “Yeah, it was a good ball, should have went.”
The punishing right-hander finished with a jaw-dropping 770 series as his opening games were 233 and 238.
Great shooting, Lee!
Granda explodes
A Granda kegler tossed a 744 series, and it’s not who you think.
DJ Granda, the son of the legendary Don Granda Jr., put up father-like scores with games of 257, 233 and 254 for a 744 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
Great shooting, DJ!
Speaking of Don Granda Jr., and hopefully you have noticed in my previous columns, the bowling legend has been sidelined the past several weeks due to a pulled bicep.
“I bowled two games on the Sunday after Christmas and tweaked the bicep in the seventh frame of my second game,” he said. “I’m probably not going to bowl until after Austin’s graduation from boot camp on the 14th.”
In other Lakeside action, bowling icon Glenn Dillon – who isn’t slowing down any time soon – fired games of 235, 268 and 235 for a 738 in Stewart’s Classic League … Steven King also excelled in the SCL with a 714.
High-scoring battle
It looks like Dan Francis and Jeff Keener are going to take their friendly highest-average battle in the Spa League at Lost Lanes down to the final week.
Wrecking the lumber once again on Monday night, Keener and Francis – who are both averaging 233 – shot 700’s as the former fired 280 and 243 games for a 743, while the latter tossed games of 255, 238 and 239 for a 732.
Who are you taking?
In Spa League action the previous week, the calm, cool and collected Mark Orlop pocketed $1,000 as he threw a picture-perfect strike in the strike-ball contest. Congrats, Mark!
Wachob grabs honor
Bowler of the Month in December: Brandon Wachob.
A 300 game and two 800’s – enough said.
On Dec. 4 in Saturday Night League at Eastway Lanes in Erie, Wachob tossed the perfect game and an even 800. Then, in Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes on Dec. 20, the smashing southpaw fired games of 286, 248 and 267 for an 801.