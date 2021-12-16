Four games. That’s all that remains between now and playoff football.
We usually know what to expect what will happen in late January and early February by now.
But this is not a typical year. And there is not a go-to team anywhere in the NFL. Tampa Bay and Kansas City, last year’s Super Bowl entries, may the closest.
So I’ve broken down, the 14 teams “in” the playoffs in mid-December, and put them in four different tiers.
While there is some legacy, experience, talented quarterbacks, consistency, defense, etc., there isn’t one team out there that has all of the above.
Basically, it’s anybody’s Lombardi Trophy, at least when it comes to Tier 1 and Tier 2. And guess what? With a little luck, there’s a third tier of teams that are good enough to pull this off.
Would I be surprised if Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes met again, a year later? No.
Would I be surprised if both quarterbacks were gone by mid-January either? Also, no.
Here is my breakdown of the playoff teams and their cases, for and against, in possibly winning a Super Bowl in February of 2022.
Tier 1 (The Final 4?)
• Buccaneers
Why they could do it:
With Tom Brady on his game, Bucs are the team to beat. They can outscore anybody on any given Sunday, including the Super Bowl. When their defense is on (No. 3 against the run), they are tough to beat.
What could stop them:
Their lack of commitment to running football, consistently, could hurt them in the end. Has the fact they won it last year “softened” them up? Maybe.
Chiefs
Why they could do it:
Two areas of early struggles -- Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs defense -- have almost done a 180-degree turn. The Chiefs are playoff tested. “Appear” to be finding groove as a complete team. Stay tuned.
What could stop them:
While they have improved immeasurably, something still isn’t right with Chiefs. Defense has been better, but wondering if late season improvement is house of cards, ready to fall.
Patriots
Why they could do it:
Bill Belichick is back. He has “his” team -- tough, defense-oriented, ball-control, run-based, special teams, et al -- again, similar to 2001-04 run. Pats defense might be best in NFL right now, which makes them a legitimate threat.
What could stop them:
Are Pats a product of mediocre league at the top? A rookie QB is a rookie QB. They don’t usually play into deep January and early February. Probably need top seed and home field, which won’t be easy.
Packers
Why they could do it:
If Bucs lose fight they had last year, Packers will be there to pick up scraps and go to Super Bowl. Another MVP-like season at QB from Aaron Rodgers. Defense ranks 6th in yards, 7th in points allowed. Very important.
What could stop them:
The Packers relay too much on the QB. To beat Bucs in Tampa will need to run ball better than 20th best (107.6). In fact, if Bucs No. 1 seed, Packers might not have enough to beat them. Need top seed.
Tier 2 (Close, but ...)
Rams
Why they could do it:
When healthy, there might not be a more talented team in the NFL than Rams. They are explosive on offense and tough on defense. They are hungry to win. This is basically their year, making all those trades.
What could stop them:
The Rams are below average running the football. And no doubt there will be troubles to score in mid-to-late January. With Sony Michel, who is not a physical back, as key guy can Rams win Super Bowl. Probably not.
Cardinals
Why they could do it:
In the year of unknowns, this is the NFL’s most unknown team. They have looked elite for good chunks of season, but losses like the one against Rams pop up. Kyler Murray is great athlete. If he’s a great QB, with big play ability, Cards could be there.
What could stop them:
We’ve seen teams like this before, with a very good record, but eyesight says they aren’t that good. Teams usually need to ascend into champion, and Cards haven’t really done that yet. Just don’t see it this year.
Ravens
Why they could do it:
With Lamar Jackson running, in this weakened NFL, anything might be possible, even the Ravens winning a Super Bowl. This team hasn’t looked great from Day 1, but they find ways to win with Jackson. It wouldn’t be pretty, but Ravens is great at defending run and winning close games.
What could stop them:
Other than QB, the Ravens aren’t as loaded as they’ve been on both sides of the ball. Injuries ruined any chance of Ravens chasing a top seed, which was tantamount. Jackson doesn’t appear to have the support needed.
Cowboys
Why they could do it:
Should Cowboys be in Tier 1? Maybe. They have playmakers everywhere. They can score. They can run. They can catch. They can throw. And they can stop all of the above. They have looked like top seed, yet aren’t. Team’s best year might be 2022.
What could stop them:
I just don’t trust this team, especially in January. While the QB is really looking like a franchise QB, the coach, owner/GM need some growing pains and wouldn’t be surprised if lost first playoff game to a No. 6 seed.
49ers
Why they could do it:
They have been there before, which counts in crazy years like this. There is something about this team that makes me wonder if they have a run in them. Beating Titans and Rams would be tantamount and put them in position.
What could stop them:
Inconsistency catches up with them. Other than win over inconsistent Bengals and beating Rams at home, they don’t have a lot of quality wins. They may have botched draft by trading three first rounders to get Trey Lance.
Tier 3 (Need a break)
Titans
Why they could do it:
Power football is alive in the NFL and if Derrick Henry returns, and he is expected to within a month, the Titans might have enough to power their way to AFC title and Super Bowl. This is a tough team, built for January football.
What could stop them:
The QB is average. And that spells doom against good teams with good QBs. Their loss to Patriots, despite rushing for 270 yards, fell on Ryan Tannehill’s inability to throw the ball downfield. There are issues on defense, too, ranking in the middle.
Bills
Why they could do it:
They have a championship-caliber QB in Josh Allen and have been building toward this season for three years, getting to AFC title game last year. Defense is No. 1 in yards and No. 3 in points allowed. Would be better served as No. 1 seed, which isn’t happening.
What could stop them:
Here we are in mid-December and they have no identity. They need Allen to run the ball often to have a chance. Also Devin Singletary as RB1 doesn’t cut it. I expected a 10-3 team at worst instead of an inconsistent 7-6 team.
Colts
Why they could do it:
Would anything surprise us about the Colts? Super Bowl? First-round loss? This team is finding its way and that’s nice to see. They have an indentity, of mental toughness, which comes from coach Frank Reich. They run the ball as well as anybody with MVP-candidate Jonathan Taylor (16 TDs).
What could stop them:
Experience and quarterbacking don’t compare to most of the Tier 1 and Tier 2 teams. Carson Wentz would have to win a game or two in January. Have you seen enough to bet on that? Not really. Trending in the right direction doesn’t mean Super Bowl contender.
Tier 4 (Not this year)
Chargers
Why they could do it:
They can’t do it now, in 2021, but the recent, energized play of Justin Herbert makes me wonder about this team in 2022, if they could win 12 or 13 games. Herbert is a game-changer. He’s that good. Running back is pretty good. Defense is pretty good. Three wins in four weeks is interesting.
What could stop them:
They’re just not ready for prime time. That’s all. They have too many young guys in key positions. They need to win a playoff first and take that to next year. Can’t give up 140 yards per game on ground and win consistently in this league.
Washington
Why they could do it:
Head coach Ron Rivera has worked some magic with this team losing its best player, DE Chase Young. Antonio Gibson has been a good RB1. And they have a potentially great WR1 in Terry McLaurin.
What could stop them:
They have a fun, but below average QB in Taylor Heineke, and don’t stand out in any team stat; below average in several categories. They just don’t have talent to win any playoff games.