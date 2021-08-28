Last week, reporters from the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 logged onto their computers to listen to the anticipated press conference for what a trio of Power Five conferences dubbed “the alliance.”
Weeks after the SEC poached Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 – effective 2025 – rumors of a pact between the Big Ten, ACC and the Pac-12 began to swirl. At its essence, the formation would serve as a way to check the SEC and rival the aforementioned conference’s chess move.
Unfortunately, not long after commissioners from each conference touted the alliance in their opening remarks on Tuesday, it became clear the alliance is based on hope and light on substance – at least for now.
While the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma rejuvenated the league and expanded its footprint into new territories, the so-called allegiance gave home to potential cross-country matchups against storied programs.
Penn State and USC wouldn’t only be able to meet in the Rose Bowl. UCLA’s and North Carolina’s storied men’s basketball programs could have the potential for frequent matchups. Matches between Stanford’s decorated women’s soccer team and Florida State wouldn’t just be reserved for the postseason.
Well, what was learned Tuesday was if any of those enticing matches just mentioned are to happen, we’re going to have to wait a while.
“We’re not going to interfere with any existing contracts that exist,” said Kevin Warren, the Big Ten’s second-year commissioner.
A day after the press conference, USC and the SEC’s LSU announced they will meet in Las Vegas in 2024. The announcement made Tuesday’s press conference look even weaker.
If that wasn’t alarming enough, what also was learned Tuesday was that neither of the three commissioners in the ACC’s Jim Phillips, the Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff and Warren didn’t seem to worry about the lack of a contract binding the conferences and their 41 schools to the alliance.
I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.
“There’s no signed contract,” said Kliavkoff, who is in his first year as the Pac-12 commissioner. “There was an agreement from three gentlemen, and there is a commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors and 41 athletic directors to do what we say we’re going to do.”
Excuse me?
I’m sure in Kliavkoff’s mind the agreement is fine and dandy, but anyone who has paid attention to college football and its paper chase over the past decade would tell you differently.
On paper, Texas and Oklahoma aren’t scheduled to join the SEC until July 1, 2025, because of standing commitments with the Big 12, but don’t be surprised if both teams accelerate their exit and pay whatever penalty needed to officially join the SEC before then.
The timing of college football’s latest round of expansion couldn’t have come at a more inopportune period for the three conferences in the alliance.
Warren officially took over as commissioner of the Big Ten in January 2020. Kliavkoff assumed duties as commissioner of the Pac-12 in May. Phillips was named commissioner of the ACC in December 2020.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took over the conference in 2015. Although he earned the title in 2015, he served as associated commissioner to former SEC commissioner Mike Slive since 2002. Slive died in 2018 after battling prostate cancer.
Slive was good at what he did, and you better believe Sankey learned as much as he could during his 13 years as Slive’s top advisor.
Sankey and the SEC are playing 4-D chess, while it appears the leaders of the alliance are currently fumbling with checkers.
If you’re an athletic director at Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Penn State, Michigan, North Carolina, UCLA or any of the powerbrokers in conferences from the allegiance, Tuesday’s press conference definitely didn’t inspire much confidence about the direction of your program’s standing.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Sankey has already put out feelers to leaders from some of those attractive programs. It’s not a stretch. I’m sure more than a few people never thought they’d see the day Texas and Oklahoma would be members of the SEC.
Tuesday’s big press conference ended with more questions than answers. The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 boast some of the NCAA’s most storied programs, and their commissioners need to act as such. They wield considerable power, and it’s in their best interest that they hammer out whichever details needed to speed up the scheduling issues that will make the alliance even more attractive to television executives.
While they’re at it, they also better make sure to get whichever deal they agree on bound legally.