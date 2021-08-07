Don’t exhale just yet, but a somewhat normal college football sits just above the horizon.
Preseason camps are beginning nationwide, and here in Central Pennsylvania, Penn State players have already reported back to campus ahead of their Sept. 4 season opener at Wisconsin.
Penn State athletic officials earlier this summer announced full-capacity crowds at athletic events. Barring any late-game changes, 107,000 fans will file into Beaver Stadium on Sept. 11 for the Nittany Lions’ home opener against Ball State.
Penn State has appropriately dubbed the Ball State contest its “107K Family Reunion.” Who could fault the program after it’s been nearly two years that the public was allowed inside of Penn State’s 62-year-old football stadium?
The last time fans enjoyed a game at Beaver Stadium was Nov. 30 2019 for Penn State’s regular-season finale against Rutgers.
Fans aren’t the only ones who will be excited to see a capacity crowd in Happy Valley on Saturdays this fall.
Simply put, last football season was just strange – every part and aspect of it.
The magnitude hit me personally the day before last Halloween when I decided to drive over to campus and check out the set College GameDay erected on an upper concourse at Beaver Stadium. The ESPN crew was in town that week for Penn State’s Oct. 31 game against Ohio State.
The scene that Friday was a stark contrast to 2019 when the College GameDay crew set up on the campus’ HUB Lawn to accommodate the thousands of fans the morning of the Nittany Lions’ game that year against Michigan.
Each passing home game that I covered last season left me with the feeling that I was in some type of sanatorium.
If I noticed it, Nittany Lions players surely did, as well.
Penn State boasts the second-largest stadium in the country – trailing only Michigan Stadium (107,601) – and the fourth-largest stadium in the world. Home-field advantage most definitely gives Penn State an edge against visiting opponents, and that edge is amplified once a season during designated White Out games.
SEC member Auburn comes to Penn State on Sept. 18 as this year’s White Out opponent. Single-game tickets for the 2021 season went on sale this morning, and as of Friday, the cheapest ticket to that contest will cost you a cool $304.
Last year offered no shortage of messages for all of us. For me, I gained a new appreciation for things I once took for granted – like a normal football season. I imagine a number of sports fans around the country now possess a newfound appreciation for many things of which they in the past didn’t give much thought.
A lot can transpire between now and Sept. 4 as the Delta variant of the coronavirus gives cause for concern. However, even if the optimism is short-lived, there is a starting point in sight for the 2021 college football season.
A large portion of that credit goes to those who have demonstrated safe COVID-19 prevention measures, and the reward will be the opportunity to enjoy a return to Beaver Stadium next month.
Penn State players and coaches have a renewed appreciation for the opportunity to open preseason camp with a tangible schedule set. After the whirlwind that we’ve all experienced over the past year-and-a-half, I think we’re all ready to get the 2021 college football started as society slowly returns to pre-pandemic norms.