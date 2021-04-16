Conor Deasy tossed a two-hit shutout in the opener, and Allegheny scattered 15 hits in the nightcap in a doubleheader sweep of Hiram on Thursday in North Coast Athletic Conference baseball action.
Allegheny won Game 1 2-0 and Game 2 10-2.
The shutout was the first of Deasy’s career. He also had a career-high eight strikeouts. Of his eight strikeouts, Deasy caught four batters looking, including the first and last hitters of the game.
The shutout marked the first for Allegheny’s pitching staff since an 11-0 NCAC win against Kenyon on May 2, 2018, and the first time one hurler completed the task himself since Chase Boyer struck out 10 in a 6-0 conference victory over Hiram on April 16, 2016.
The Gators got on the board in the bottom of the second inning for what proved to be the only run Deasy would need. Jake Stotsky led off with a walk and, with two outs, stole second before trotting to third on a throwing error by the catcher. He scored when Jacob Budnar reached on a fielding error in the infield.
The first three batters in the lineup in Game 2 did the bulk of the damage, as Chase Chodkowski, Luke Chutko and Brett Heckert combined to go 9-for-10 with eight RBIs. Also in the night cap, Jonathan Sharp belted the first home run of his career.
Softball
Gators drop a pair
HIRAM, Ohio — The Allegheny softball team dropped a pair of North Coast Athletic Conference contests against Hiram on Thursday.
Hiram won the first game 4-1 and the nightcap 5-0.
In Game 1, Cameron Long had two hits.
Kelly Lafferty recorded a perfect 3-for-3 line with a double in the nightcap for the Gators.