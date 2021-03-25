Cochranton graduate Noah Bernarding earned second team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference honors with his 24th place finish at the PSAC cross country championships on Saturday.
Bernarding, a freshman at California University of Pennsylvania, finished with a time of 16:08.2. The Vulcans were seventh overall as a team.
Edinboro senior Colton Cassel earned the individual title by 1.7 seconds with a time of 15:15.6.
The PSAC championships was just the second of a shortened spring season for the Vulcans. Cal hosted an event at Roadman Park on March 6.
Bernarding was ninth at that event in 14:52.4. Bernarding is also a member of the Vulcans’ track and field team.
Softball
Gators drop a pair
ERIE — Allegheny dropped both games of a doubleheader against Penn State Behrend on Wednesday.
The first game was Penn State Behrend 10, Allegheny 5. Behrend won Game 2 11-3 in six innings.
Lakeview graduate Mackenzie McIntire tallied three hits with one homerun for the Lions in the opening game.
Hayleye Behr had a three-run homer for the Gators in Game 2.