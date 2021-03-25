Cochranton graduate Noah Bernarding earned second team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference honors with his 24th place finish at the PSAC cross country championships on Saturday.

Bernarding, a freshman at California University of Pennsylvania, finished with a time of 16:08.2. The Vulcans were seventh overall as a team.

Edinboro senior Colton Cassel earned the individual title by 1.7 seconds with a time of 15:15.6.

The PSAC championships was just  the second of a shortened spring season for the Vulcans. Cal hosted an event at Roadman Park on March 6.

Bernarding was ninth at that event in 14:52.4. Bernarding is also a member of the Vulcans’ track and field team.

 

Softball

 

Gators drop a pair

ERIE — Allegheny dropped both games of a doubleheader against Penn State Behrend on Wednesday.

The first game was Penn State Behrend 10, Allegheny 5. Behrend won Game 2 11-3 in six innings.

Lakeview graduate Mackenzie McIntire tallied three hits with one homerun for the Lions in the opening game.

Hayleye Behr had a three-run homer for the Gators in Game 2.

