The stage is set for the 2023 PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball state championship match between the Cochranton Cardinals and Lower Dauphin Falcons.
The title will be decided today at Penn State University’s Recreation Hall at 11 a.m.
After coming up short in the state semifinals in both 2017 and 2022, Cochranton gets its first shot at a state title after a 17-5 regular season.
“We need to stick to our routines and focus on doing things better on our side of the net with the drills we’ve done all year,” said Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski.
The Cardinals got their revenge against Mercyhurst Prep on Tuesday, who defeated them in the District 10 Final. Cochranton won in four sets at the Hagerty Events Center in Erie. But their quest is not done.
The Cardinals also defeated North Catholic in the first round 3-0 and West Shamokin in the quarterfinals 3-1.
“We’re fortunate to play against several of the top teams in the state all season in District 10,” said Cierniakoski. “That competition has helped prepare us for Saturday.”
The Cardinals rank No. 8 in the state according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Lower Dauphin is ranked No. 2.
Lower Dauphin is a Harrisburg-area District 3 school which has yet to lose a game this season, even in tournaments and scrimmages, with a record of 23-0.
The Falcons are back-to-back defending state champions, as they won in both 2021 and 2022, beating D-10 opponent Meadville.
“We haven’t played them, but we’ve seen some film,” said Cierniakoski. “They have a good setter and are two-time champions, so they’ll be tough.”
The Falcons have defeated Masterman, Blue Ridge and Exeter Township in their playoff push thus far.
If the Cards wants to emerge with their first state title, they will need strong production from their top hitters Chase Miller and Landon Homa.
Homa has 424 kills on the season and Miller 82 blocks. Dawson Carroll had 561 receptions this season. Carroll and Homa both had 61 aces as well.
All statistics include tournament play.
“Our offense has been consistent even though we’ve seen better defenses throughout the playoffs,” said Cierniakoski. “I’d like to see our defense continue to improve too.”
Cochranton high school held a send-off for the team on Friday. The team stayed in State College overnight to prepare for today’s match.{div}Cochranton seniors Miller, Homa, Custead, Dustin Miller and Jaydin McCurdy can all finish their high school careers with a state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.