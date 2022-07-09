The accolades keep coming for the Cochranton/Mid-East little league softball team.
One week after winning the District 1 championship, Cochranton/Mid-East hoisted another banner after winning the Section 1 championship game against Punxsutawney 12-8 on Friday.
“It is absolutely incredible,” said Cochranton/Mid-East head coach Ashleigh Phillips. “These girls deserve it. That’s what I said. We came here. We had two chances, but let’s do it in one and they have worked their butts off and we are ready for states.”
After scoring one run in the first inning, Cochranton/Mid-East kept its bats going. In the second inning, Abigail Mawhinney drew a leadoff walk. Jorja Holeva then drove home pinch runner Riley Gibbons on a single. The bases became loaded after Payton Phillips singled and Reese Stanford drew a walk. Mackenzie Gerow then grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Holeva and forced Phillips out at third. Raegan Nuhfer then singled home Stanford to make it 4-0. Gerow then scored on a wild pitch to round out the second.
After a scoreless third inning, Cochranton/Mid-East’s bats continued to heat up into the fourth. Gerow led off the inning with a double and Nuhfer reached base on an infield single. Karmyn Reese then brought home Gerow on a single and went to second on a fielder’s decision. After Jersey Swartz reached first via an error, Nuhfer scored to make it 7-0. Mawhinney also reached base on an error that scored Reese and sent Swartz to third. Swartz subsequently went home on another error and Stanford drew a walk with the bases loaded to force another run home to make it a 10-run lead.
On the cusp of being mercy-ruled, Punxsutawney did not go down quietly during its half of the fourth. Punxsutawney scored four runs to force the game to go longer. The damage could’ve been worse, but Mawhinney caught a line drive in the circle to end the inning.
During the next half inning, Cochranton/Mid-East responded with two more runs. After Reese led off with a single, Swartz hit an RBI-double to make the score 11-4. Mawhinney then grounded into a fielder’s choice to send Swartz to third. Holeva also grounded into a fielder’s choice that sent Swartz home.
“We came out hot and that’s exactly what we talked about doing,” Phillips said. “Being the away team, we had the first advantage of batting. I said ‘we’ve gotta have sticks today and when we get sticks, we get runs’ because we are smart on the bases and we know had to run them, so I was super proud with the offense and our defense, we made a couple errors, but we picked it up where we need to.”
After scoring a run during the bottom of fifth, Punxsutawney added three more runs to make it a four-run deficit. However, Mawhinney earned the game-winning strikeout to give Cochranton the championship.
“Punxsutawney has a great group of girls,” Phillips said. “One thing I want to mention is that they have great manners. They’re very polite young ladies and they did a great job coming back and scoring some runs. They’ve had a long drive, they’ve been coming everyday, so I give them a lot of credit for scoring the runs that they did.”
Mawhinney tossed a complete game and earned the win in the circle. Mawhinney allowed eight runs, 11 hits and five walks on eight strikeouts.
“Again, she’s carried us through sections here and she’s done a phenomenal job and she never gives up,” Phillips said. “She continues to give for us and like I said I always tell her ‘hey, you have defense behind you, so let them hit it.’”
As section champions, Cochranton will move on to the state tournament hosted by Indiana Little League. The team’s game is Tuesday with the opponent and time yet to be determined.
Not only is the team excited to play in the tournament, but they are looking forward to the festivities that come with it, Phillips said.
“This is our first experience for everybody on this team and they are looking forward to it,” Phillips said. “I’m looking forward to it for them to see how they’re rewarded. When we go down on Tuesday, there will be a banquet. Wednesday, there’s a cornhole tournament. There’s a lot of fun things and it’s really a reward to make it to states, so I’m super proud of them and they deserve it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.