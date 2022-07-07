The Cochranton/Mid-East little league softball team defeated Punxsutawney 10-0 in five innings in the semifinal round of the Section 1 tournament on Wednesday.
After two scoreless innings, Cochranton opened the floodgates by earning six runs in the third. Cochranton added another run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Karmyn Reese, Jorja Holeva, Bree Loeblein, Mackenzie Gerow, Riley Gibbons and Brooke Kennedy each had an RBI. Jersey Swartz contributed a pair of singles.
Abigail Mawhinney tossed another shutout on the mound as she only allowed two hits and a walk on eight strikeouts.
Cochranton will be back in action for the Section 1 championship game against an opponent to be determined on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Meadville.
In junior league action, Cochranton bested DuBois 6-1. With the win, Cochranton will play in today’s Section 1 championship game against either DuBois or Northwestern at DuBois at 6 p.m.
Leah Sample, Addi Custead, Claudia Lippert and Jaidin Frayer each had a hit pair of hits. Peyton Miller and Claire McCartney each contributed a hit.
On the hill, Frayer only gave up five hits.
