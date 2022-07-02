SAEGERTOWN — During Friday’s District 1 Softball Little League championship game, Cochranton/Mid-East and Cambridge/Saegertown had to battle more than each other.
Toward the end of the game, the two teams had to endure rainy conditions. Despite the inclement weather, Cochranton/Mid-East completed a seven-run comeback to win 10-9 at Bertram Park. As District 1 champions, Cochranton/Mid-East will play in the section tournament with its first game on Tuesday.
“It feels absolutely incredible,” said Cochranton/Mid-East head coach Ashley Phillips. “I’m so proud of these girls. They worked hard. They never gave up and that was the key.”
After going into the bottom of the fifth down 9-3, Cochranton engineered its comeback during its last two innings at bat. Karmyn Reese led off with a single and then advanced to second on the throw. Reese was then knocked in due to a single by Jersey Swartz. However, Swartz went out at third after attempting a head-first slide. After, Jorja Holeva doubled, Reese Stanford came in as a pinch-runner and was scored after Payton Phillips reached second on an error. Phillips then stole third and scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to three.
After not allowing any runs in the top of the sixth, Cochranton was able to complete the comeback in the next half inning. Mackenzie Gerow got hit by a pitch to start things off. Following a series of wild pitches, Gerow was able to score to make it 9-7. After Gerow scored, Reese reached base on a double. Swartz hit a sacrifice fly, which enabled Reese to go to third.
Reese subsequently scored on an error during the throw to third. After Cochranton made it a one-run game, Holeva reached base via a walk. Holeva went to second on another wild pitch and then was brought home by Phillips, who reached second following an error, to tie the game. A pair of wild pitches enabled Phillips to come home as Cochranton was crowned district champions.
“We talked and I just said ‘it’s now or never,’” said Coach Phillips. “’We’ve gotta get some runs, we’ve gotta get some hits and that’s what we have to do and if you guys wanna win this game, that’s what we gotta do’ and they replied.”
Cambridge/Saegertown head coach Eugene Pabon admitted that the rain made things difficult for his team. Cambridge/Saegertown defeated Cochranton/Mid-East on Thursday to force Friday’s game.
“The rain definitely hurt us, but it didn’t define the game,” Pabon said. “We had some mistakes along the way. The rain was kinda the push to the end that really got us, but it didn’t define the entire game.”
After the game was deadlocked at three, Cambridge got its bats going in the top of the fifth. Carly Cunningham started the inning with a walk and Brooke Pabon reached first on an infield single. After Aubrie Crawford drew a walk, the bases were loaded for Rylee Price, who subsequently drilled a bases-clearing triple to deep center to give Cambridge a 6-3 lead. Price was then sent home after a single by Jada Murawaski. Murawaski then went to second and third on a fielder’s choice and wild pitch, respectively. After Abigail Swab drew a walk, Swab stole second and a passed ball enabled Murawaski to come home and Swab to go to third. Hailey Obenrader then scored Swab after she reached second via an error to make the score 9-3.
“I thought the offense did great,” Pabon said. “I thought they came alive when they needed to. We’ve always preached on having that one inning and we had that one inning where we scored six runs, so that was a big need for us. I couldn’t ask for anything else from the girls.”
After Friday’s win, Cochranton is looking forward to playing in the District 1 Section tournament that’s hosted by Meadville Little League. Cochranton will play Tuesday with the time and opponent yet to be determined.
“I’m pumped,” Phillips said. “I’m so excited for Tuesday. These girls pushed through and we’re looking for the next level.”
