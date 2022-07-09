DUBOIS — The Cochranton junior league softball team won the Section 1 title on Thursday with a 11-10 win against Northwestern in DuBois.
Claudia Lippert led the offense with three hits. Alivia Miller, Jaidin Frayer, Claire McCartney and Peyton Miller each had multiple hits.
“The girls overcame adversity and battled hard,” coach Josh VanSise said.
Cochranton went 3-0 in the three day tournament hosted by DuBois Little League.
With the win, the team will play in the state tournament hosted by Berwick Little League from July 13 to 16. The bracket for the eight-team state tournament was not released as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.