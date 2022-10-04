The Cochranton football team has canceled its Region 1 game Friday at Reynolds, Cochranton’s athletic department confirmed to the Tribune on Monday.
The game was canceled to due “safety” concerns about the team fielding enough players. The Cardinals started their season with 22 healthy players, but their roster size has gone down significantly due to injuries sustained throughout the season, including leading-rusher Blake Foulk who’s out for the season with a leg injury.
The Cardinals are 1-4 on the season with a 1-3 record in Region 1 play. After taking this week off, the Cardinals will travel to Cambridge Springs for a region contest on Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.