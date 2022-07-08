The Cochranton little league baseball team defeated Mid-East 6-5 in the District 1 loser’s bracket semifinals on Wednesday.
After Mid-East scored four first inning runs, Cochranton responded with six runs in the last three innings of play.
Noah Carroll, Quin McCartney, Jonah McKay and Abraham Ly earned two hits each. McCartney, McKay, Ly, Zachary Jackson and Justice Walker each had an RBI.
McKay went the first 3.1 innings on the mound and allowed three hits, four runs and five walks on six strikeouts. McCartney earned the next four outs while allowing one hit, one run and two walks to go along with a pair of strikeouts. Carroll finished the game and earned three strikeouts.
Cochranton will be back in action today for the loser’s bracket championship game against Meadville/Vernon.
