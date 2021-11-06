The Cochranton Cardinals beat West Middlesex in four sets -- 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 -- at Meadville Area Senior High School today to win the District 10 Class 1A championship.
Junior Dana Jackson dished 33 assists in the win. Devyn Sokol paced the team with 15 kills and Taytum Jackson had 21 digs. Brooklyn Needler added nine kills.
The district title is the program's third in the past four years and tenth overall.
Cochranton will play in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
