COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals football team wore special camouflage uniforms provided by the National Guard in their home opener Friday night.
But they were nowhere near invisible in their 45-0 rout over the Saegertown Panthers in Region 1 play.
The Cardinals offense was flying as they rushed for 355 yards, 17 first downs and seven touchdowns.
Still, Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa felt as if his team left points out on the field.
“In the first half, I thought we left two scores out there,” said Feleppa. “We fumbled in the red zone and then we had a turnover when we couldn’t punch it in right before the end of the half. In the second half I just challenged the kids to go out there and finish the game and they did.”
The Cardinals not only racked up as many points as a speed limit sign, but posted the shutout on defense. They were led by their incredible defensive line and the play of Noah Cummings, who had four of the team’s six sacks.
“He and the defense played really well and I’m proud of them,” said Feleppa. “They secured the shutout which is always a big goal of ours. I’m really proud of the kids for doing that and for getting the victory the way they did.”
Saegertown took a beating, plain and simple. And it started right at the beginning of the game too as starting quarterback Luke Young left the game and did not return. Freshmen Cru Scott was thrown into the fire.
“When you have to switch your entire offense around after the first kickoff it’s a pretty big challenge,” said Saegertown head coach James Wolfgang. “But the young kids we put in did good and didn’t give up.”
After the two teams traded possessions to start the game, Cochranton was stopped in the red zone as they fumbled the ball. Parke Haskins recovered what would have likely been a Cardinal touchdown.
But quarterback Walker Carroll and the Cardinals offense had plenty of other opportunities to score and did so all night long. Isaiah Long ran in the first of many touchdowns in the second half on a ten-yard run. A two-point conversion was also added after a run by Carroll.
The Cardinals offense was running on all cylinders for the rest of the game, with all players getting involved. Blake Foulk scored the second touchdown on a six-yard run and Cummings ran in for two two-point conversions.
In the second half, the game blew wide open and Cochranton added five more touchdowns. Cummings scored on a three-yard run a few plays after a 43-yard run from Foulk.
Cummings then scored again, this time from a lot further out as he dashed for an 84-yard score in a game he will likely never forget. Foulk and Long each added one more touchdown each.
“It’s always great to win at home and this was a great confidence booster for us,” said Feleppa. “A lot of people were picking against us and that always gets the kids fired up.”
The Cardinals improve to 1-1 and will play Kennedy Catholic next Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road.
For the 1-2 Saegertown Panthers, they will regroup before their Friday away game against Mercer at 7 p.m.
“It’s back to the drawling board” said Wolfgang. “We had young kids step up and they didn’t quit. We had most of our young kids in by halftime.”
