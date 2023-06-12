MCMURRAY — Cochranton defeated West Shamokin in four sets (25-22, 25-14, 28-30, 25-18) in the PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball state playoff semifinals at Peters Township High School on Saturday.
The Cardinals prevailed in a close first set, smoked the Wolves in the second set, lost the third set that went past 25 points and then won set four.
Cochranton will move on to play in the semifinals against Mercyhurst Prep on Tuesday. This ties the furthest the program has made it in the state playoffs as they lost in the semifinal rounds in both 2017 and 2022.
The first set was crucial in deciding the victor of this game. Neither team was able to run away with a lead until the late stages of the set. The first three-point lead of the game came when Cochranton went up 22-19 before they took the set 25-22.
The Cardinals carried their momentum into the second set and dominated West Shamokin, winning by eleven.
But just like in earlier games this season, the Cardinals were unable to put three solid sets together, as they dropped the third set that went past 25.
"That has kind of been the story of our season so far," said Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski. "We haven't been able to play three straight sets where everyone is playing together with great chemistry."
West Shamokin stormed out to a 9-3 lead and also won multiple long rallies to continue their momentum. Cochranton came back and advanced to game point twice, but West Shamokin battled back and won the thriller 30-28.
Heading into the fourth set, the message to the Cardinals was simple.
"It's the same message every day and even in between the sets," said Cierniakoski." If we take care of the things on our side, then things are going to go well for us. If we start to relax or allow them to go on runs it will make things tougher."
The Cards calmed themselves and emerged as the better team in the fourth set. Chase Miller particularly had a dominant set with consistent spikes and blocks. The Cardinals prevailed, winning 25-18 to take the set and the game.
"He's been playing pretty well for us overall," said Cierniakoski on Miller. "He came back and got us a bunch of good blocks that we needed and made an impact on the match."
Statistically, Andrew Custead had 51 assists, Landon Homa had 25 kills, Miller 21 kills, Dustin Miller had seven digs and Dawson Carroll five aces.
It wasn't pretty, but the Cardinals advanced in the state playoffs and will now take on Mercyhurst Prep Tuesday. The Lakers defeated Cochranton in the D-10 finals and also upset No. 1 ranked Meadville earlier in the playoffs.
"We definitely need to pass a little bit better and have better chemistry," said Cierniakoski. "These guys have been playing together their whole lives, so it should look like it out on the floor."
Cochranton and Mercyhurst Prep will play at the Hagerty Events Center at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.