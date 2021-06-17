The college sports recruiting landscape could become murkier when the calendar turns to July 1.
That’s when six states -- Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico -- will enact legislation allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
The issue of NIL isn’t new to college sports. The NCAA has been grappling with it for close to two years, since California first passed legislation to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness in September 2019. Because California’s law wasn’t set to go into effect until January 2023, it gave the NCAA time to look into modernizing NIL rules.
But a number of delays followed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA Board of Governors was supposed to vote on proposed NIL rules in January, but pushed it back due to concerns about possible antitrust implications. Meanwhile, more than 30 states across the country followed California’s lead, introducing NIL bills in their state legislatures.
Last week, a number of prominent college sports figures, including NCAA president Mark Emmert and Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few, testified before Congress, urging the necessity of federal legislation to supersede state NIL laws.
“We need your help,” Few said. “At this point, this is not an issue the NCAA or individual states can fix. We can’t run competitive fair championships if every state has a different rule.”
That sentiment was echoed in a statement by the autonomy five conferences, of which the Big Ten is a member.
“Only Congress can pass a national solution for student-athlete NIL rights,” the statement read. “The patchwork of state laws that begins on July 1 will disadvantage student-athletes in some states and create an unworkable system for others.
“As leaders in college athletics, we support extending NIL rights in a way that supports the educational opportunities of all student-athletes, including collegians in Olympic sports who comprised 80% of Team USA at the Rio games. We continue to work with Congress to develop a solution for NIL and expand opportunities.”
Nine of 11 states in the Big Ten footprint either have NIL legislation or pending NIL legislation on the books, though none would go into effect before 2022. The two Big Ten states that don’t have pending NIL legislation are Wisconsin and Indiana. Lawmakers within the Hoosier State, where NCAA offices are headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, have been reluctant to usurp the NCAA’s authority on the issue.
Indiana football coach Tom Allen has turned around the Hoosiers the past two seasons in part due to his ability to recruit talented players from Georgia, Mississippi and Florida. With NIL laws set to go into effect in all three states, the task of attracting top players will become more difficult.
“I’ve heard (the NCAA) say the same thing. They don’t want it to affect recruiting, but how can it not?” Allen said. “It’s going to be 100% recruiting.
“So, but honestly, right now nobody really knows. There’s been no national legislation that’s been adopted yet. It’s all been by states right now, and the NCAA is working through all that. Obviously, we don’t have the rules of the game yet. We don’t even know what they are going to be yet, but we’re planning. We’re preparing like everybody else, and we’re doing things behind the scenes.”
Pennsylvania’s legislature has yet to pass sweeping NIL legislation, but like other locales around the country, it’s only a matter of time until that happens.
State representatives Dan L. Miller and Ed Gainey in 2019 sent a memo to their colleagues in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives with the subject, “PA Fair Pay to Play Act.”
The memo read, in part, “This bill will capitalize on recent efforts in California to help balance the scales and allow our college athletes to sign endorsement details, earn compensation for their name, image and likeness, and sign licensing contracts that will allow them to earn money. They will also be allowed to hire an agent to represent them.”
This February, Reps. Miller and Gainey introduced H.B. 632. The nine-page, co-sponsored legislation was referred to the Pennsylvania House Committee on Education, where it currently remains.
“Think about all of the money these students make for their schools through athletic competition,” Rep. Gainey said in a statement from February. “They are the only ones not getting paid for their efforts in this billion-dollar industry. It’s time we made the system fairer and more equitable, and we have to make sure our great colleges remain competitive nationwide.”
Penn State boasts one of the nation’s largest intercollegiate sports rosters with its 31 programs. Former Nittany Lions have appeared everywhere from the Super Bowl to the Olympics.
“We actually reside in a small community, but the fact of the matter is we have over 700,000 living alumni that populate major metropolitan areas like New York and Boston and Chicago and San Francisco and London and Paris and you name it,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said. “I think every opportunity from a name, image and likeness standpoint that any student is going to want or desire is going to be available to them – to a Penn State student – through our unbelievable, incredible, alumni network.”
Barbour continued, “It’s going to be our job, No. 1, to educate them on that, and No. 2, provide opportunities for engagement so that they can take advantage of that.”
The new social media age has allowed professional, college and even star high school athletes to build their own brands through different platforms, and NIL laws would be designed to allow college athletes to profit off those brands. Proponents of NIL laws are pushing for those profits to be dictated by free markets without NCAA regulation. Power five conferences are currently profiting handsomely off the labor of college athletes, with the Big Ten turning in $768.9 million in revenue during the 2020 fiscal year.
“These changes are long, long overdue,” Few said.
But the question remains as to whether a federal law can be created that combines a free market approach with recruiting fairness among all NCAA member schools.
“Without these parameters,” Few said. “The unintended consequences could be disastrous.”