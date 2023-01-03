PASADENA, California — Shortly after Penn State arrived at Rose Bowl Stadium, quarterback Sean Clifford took a moment to himself and sat on the blue-painted end zone with his back against the goal post. Monday’s game marked the sixth-year player’s 46th career start and final outing with the program.
Clifford then went out and threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns earn honors as Rose Bowl offensive player of the game as No. 11 Penn State defeated No. 8 Utah, 35-21, in front of 94,873 fans.
Clifford left the game with 2:30 to play in the fourth quarter. He stood near the sideline and waved in acknowledgment to the Penn State fans in the crowd who gave him a roaring ovation as he handed the offense to backup quarterback Drew Allar.
Utah’s appearance in the Rose Bowl was its second consecutive. The two-time Pac-12 champions lost a three-point game to Ohio State in last year’s postseason. Playing without leading pass-catcher and tight end Dalton Kincaid and all-conference cornerback Clark Phillips — both postseason opt-outs — Utah matched Penn State through the first half as the Nittany Lions and Utes traded explosive plays to enter halftime with the score tied at 14.
Penn State registered the game’s first points when running back Nicholas Singleton ran 5 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. The scoring drive was aided by an interception by Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King. The sophomore defender laid out to pick off Utah quarterback Cam Rising. King’s interception, his third of the season, gave the Nittany Lions the football at their 18.
The Utes began the second quarter with a free first down after a Penn State pass interference penalty. Twelve plays later, Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin pulled down a 1-yard pass in the back of the end zone to knot the score at 7. Utah shaved 7:12 off the clock during the 75-yard scoring drive.
Clifford then engineered one of his most impressive drives of the season to give the Nittany Lions a 14-7 lead. He evaded a pair of Utah defenders long enough to find wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 32-yard completion before recording a 6-yard pass to running back Kaytron Allen. After a 20-yard pass to Harrison Wallace III, he connected with roommate Mitchell Tinsley for a 10-yard touchdown. Penn State only needed six plays to score.
Penn State’s defense on the ensuing drive had Utah at third-and-10 from its 25-yard line. Rising connected with Devaughn Vale for a 47-yard completion. Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson capped the score-tying drive with a 19-yard run in which he slipped through the grasp of three Penn State defenders.
After scoring drives spanning 4:51 and 3:02, the Nittany Lions’ offense opted for shorter ones in the third and fourth quarters.
Singleton ran 87 yards, Penn State’s second-longest run in bowl history, in the third quarter to top off a three-playing scoring drive that spanned 52 seconds in the third. Two drives later, Clifford threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Lambert-Smith for another 3-play scoring drive that lasted just 1:29 in the fourth.
Rising left the game in the third quarter after being injured on a 9-yard run as the Utes trailed 21-14. Sophomore Bryson Barnes entered in relief. Five plays later, Ji’Ayir Brown recorded his fourth interception of the season. Utah punted on its next three drives, and the Nittany Lions forced a turnover on downs on the Utes’ sixth drive of the second half. Barnes threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Barnes with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Brown led Penn State’s defensive efforts in his final game with the program. The safety finished with a team-high eight tackles. He also tallied 1.5 sacks as Nittany Lion defenders combined for six. Curtis Jacobs accumulated two. The Nittany Lions outgained the Utes, 450-391. Penn State was 7 of 13 on third-down attempts.
