GUYS MILLS — There was a point in time this season where the Maplewood Tigers scored on every single possession they had.
Because for the second straight season, Maplewood returned the first opening kickoff of the season for a touchdown. This year, Dominick Kinney did the honors.
But led by sophomore quarterback Luke Young, Saegertown marched back commandingly and defeated Maplewood 26-13 in a Region 1 game during the opening week of District 10 high school football.
The Panthers scored three straight touchdowns to go up 26-7 by the end of the third quarter. Maplewood would add a late touchdown in the final quarter.
“It feels great (to get the win),” said Saegertown head coach James Wolfgang. “Especially when everybody doesn’t believe in us, these guys come out and believe in themselves and win with just 22 kids.”
After Kinney’s _ yard opening kickoff return, Maplewood had a tough time closing the gaps on defense and also struggled on offense.
Both Kinney and AJ Proper saw times as Maplewood’s quarterback.
But Saegertown’s Young was easily the player of the game. __stat read___. He found the end-zone himself on a run play at the beginning on the second quarter.
“Luke had a great game at quarterback,” said Wolfgang. “I expected him to step up and he did. He made the plays happen when they needed to.”
Not long after tying the game, the Panthers then marched up the field and scored another TD with Reese Wilkinson running one in.
The only points the Tigers prevented the Panthers from scoring came during the extra point kick as Levi Willison blocked the kick, making it 13-7.
“The effort was there, but we just made too many mistakes in the first half,” said Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo. “We took a lot of penalties there and went offsides some times too. Those are just mental mistakes that come with experience.”
Another running touchdown was scored by Saegertown’s Wilkinson right before the half. The Panthers went for the extra two points, but came up short.
The game got a bit sloppy in the third quarter with several penalties being called. One went as far as to call back another Young touchdown.
Both teams also threw an interception in the third quarter. Kinney picked off Young, which put Maplewood back in possession. But just a few plays later, Cru Scott picked off a pass from Kinney.
Fresh off the pick, Wyatt Burchill and Saegertown turned another possession into a touchdown and went up 26-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Maplewood started to play a bit better in the fourth, but it was a little too late. Proper had a few nice runs at quarterback and the Tigers went to the red zone.
Michael Wickstrom finished the late drive for Maplewood, which cut Saegertown’s lead to 26-13. The extra point attempt by Logan Kier was blocked.
Before the final buzzer, Saegertown nearly scored one more touchdown. However a goal-line interception by Chase Ishman cancelled the end-zone play.
Regardless, Saegertown prevailed by two touchdowns and beat their PENNCREST rival on the road on opening night.
“It took a lot of guts from us. We came to play with our hearts on the field,” said Wolfgang.
Some might call this win by Saegertown an upset, but for Wargo he views Saegertown as the better team, citing that Maplewood needs more conditioning and experience.
“Hats off to Saegertown. They were clearly the better football team...” said Wargo. “I’ve just got to a better job getting our guys in better shape and getting their legs underneath them. I think it comes back to the cardio stuff and being in shape. I don’t think that we are in good enough shape that we need to be right now.”
For Saegertown, they advance with a 1-0 record and open at home against Lakeview on September 1.
For Maplewood, they have a non-region home game against Iroquois on September 1.
