CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball lost 39-26 to Plants and Pillars on Tuesday.
Plants Pillars held a 10-1 lead after the first quarter and never relinquished its advantage.
Abryanna Epps led the Chargers with 11 points. Bailey Dillaman contributed seven points. Gracie Oakes and Alydia Zurcher added five and three points, respectively.
Crawford Christian (26)
Epps 3 5-8 11, Dillaman 2 3-5 7, Oakes 1 3-6 5, Zurcher 1 1-2 3.
Totals 6 12-21 26.
Plants and Pillars (39)
Dotson 1 0-1 11, Bartley 4 2-3 10, McAfee 5 0-2 10, Rorick 2 0-2 4, Grubbs 1 0-0 2, Hanna 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 2-8 39.
CCA;1;6;7;12;—;26
P&P;10;14;6;9;—;39
3-point goals: Plants and Pillars — Dotson 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.