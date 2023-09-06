Bryce Flint scored a hat trick and Ireland McHale posted a shutout as Crawford Christian Academy defeated Conneaut 6-0 on Tuesday in a non-region game at Sunbeam Field.
The game was pushed up to start at 4 p.m. due to the ongoing lack of officials. The Chargers scored three goals in each half and outshot Conneaut 30-4.
Flint opened the scoring with the game’s first two goals. Ethan Mattocks then scored his first of two before the end of the first half.
“There were some stretches where we played well with some good combinations and good passing,” said Crawford Christian head coach Steve Mattocks. “There was some sloppiness and I think that was due to the heat and some of the inexperience of the players we put in. But overall it was a really strong performance. We lost to Conneaut last year on their field, so it was nice to come back and beat them here on our field.”
Tristan Mook scored his first varsity goal in the second half and both Flint and Mattocks added to their goal totals. McHale finished with a three-save shutout.
“The team is starting to come together and play the way we want to play,” said Mattocks. “But we do have a tough couple of games coming up here.”
For the Conneaut boys soccer team, it was another step in the right direction despite the score.
“We’re progressing,” said Conneaut assistant coach Cameron Costner. “Obviously the scores haven’t been ideal. We’re being outscored. But I am looking at the overall performance of the team and we’re slowly getting better. Our passing is getting better and we’re being a little more vocal. We’re moving in the right direction and I like where we are at. We need to move a little quicker. Our movement of the ball needs to be a little quicker.”
The Eagles will resume their season Saturday at 11 a.m. in Greenville.
The Chargers have another home game against Heritage on Saturday at 5 p.m.
