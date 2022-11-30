The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team defeated Plants and Pillars 56-30 on Tuesday.
The Chargers went out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Aaron Hoegerl led the Chargers with 16 points on three 3-pointers. Allen Miller and Cole Keyser contributed 10 points each. Jay Hemlock and Ethan Mattocks finished with eight and seven points, respectively.
Crawford Christian Academy will be back in action on Friday against Christian Life Academy in Seneca.
