MOUNT VERNON, OHIO — The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team participated in the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament on Thursday through Saturday. During the tournament, the Chargers won one of three games.
Lee Park Prep 66, CCA 30
The Chargers dropped their opening game to Lee Park Prep (NC) 66-30 on Thursday. The game was never close as the Knights went out to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Taylor Blakney and Brock Adams each scored 20 points for the Knights in the winning effort.
Jay Hemlock led the Chargers with 12 points while Stuart Hochstetler added seven.
CCA 62, Heartland 44
The Chargers bounced back from their loss to Lee Park Prep and defeated Heartland (MO) 62-44 during its second of the tournament on Friday.
The Chargers went out to a 25-13 lead after the first quarter. Their lead ballooned to 35-18 at halftime thanks to a 10-3 advantage in the second quarter.
Hochstetler lead the effort with a 20-point performance. Ethan Mattocks also went into double figures with 14 points.
Aaron McCubbin and Brent Ratliff led the Eagles with 13 points apiece. Zach Stone contributed 10 points. McCubbin, Ratliff and Stone combined to score 36 of the Eagles' 44 points.
ACS 52, CCA 44
The Chargers lost to ACS (MI) 52-44 in the consolation championship game on Saturday.
The score was tied 19-19 at halftime, but the Knights used a 17-10 advantage in the fourth quarter to take the consolation game.
Christian Eshboch and Jayden Powell led the Knights with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Alex Harva added eight points.
Nathan Frano led the Chargers with 10 points. Mattocks and Hemlock scored eight points each.
In addition to their three tournament games, the Chargers got to play in a fill in game against the International Sports Academy (OH). The Chargers subsequently lost to ISA 85-50.
ISA got off the a fast start and never looked back as it went out to a 23-11 after the first quarter. ISA used a 21-7 advantage in the second quarter to take a 44-18 into the locker room.
Hochstetler led the Chargers with 21 points and was named an all-conference player during the tournament.
Hemlock also recached double figures with 11 points while Aaron Hoegerl added nine points to go along with a pair of 3-pointers.