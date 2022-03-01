CCA boys finish second at conference tournament
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team finished second at the NYPENN League Tournament this weekend.
On Friday, the Chargers opened the tournament up with a 45-25 win against Christian Life Academy. The Chargers only held a 25-22 lead after three quarters, but exploded for 20 points during the final quarter.
Allen Miller and Jay Hemlock each recorded 13 points.
The Chargers were unable to carry their momentum into Saturday's game as they fell to Chautauqua Christian 62-45. Chautauqua Christian raced out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Andrew Ryan led Chautauqua Christian with 30 points while Jimmy Nixon added 19 points.
Three Chargers ended the game in double figures: Stuart Hochstetler (15), Miller (11) and Hemlock (10). Hochstetler and Miller were named to the all-conference team.
CCA girls earn third at NYPENN Tournament
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team finished in third place at the NYPENN Tournament this weekend.
On Friday, the Chargers lost their opening game to ISA 44-11. ISA got off to a fast start as they went out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back.
Riley Pascoe led ISA with 12 points. Calista Kester also ended the game in double figures with 10 points.
Gracie Oakes led the Chargers with five points. Abryanna Epps, Emma Walton and Alydia Zurcher each scored two points.
The Chargers turned things around on Saturday to earn third place with a 30-24 win over Bethel Christian.
The Chargers held a 14-12 lead at halftime before using a 14-4 advantage in the third quarter to take a 28-16. Bethel Christian came back with a 8-2 advantage in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Chargers held on.
Abryanna Epps led the Chargers with eight points. Oakes, Bailey Dillaman and Taylor Frantz each recorded six points. Oakes and Epps were both named all-conference players.
Ashley Rose led Bethel Christian with 13 points.