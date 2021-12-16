Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.