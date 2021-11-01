TITUSVILLE — For the first time in program history, the Conneaut boys cross country team will compete at the PIAA cross country championships next Saturday in Hershey.
The Eagles posted a team score of 94 at the District 10 cross country championship meet on Saturday at Titusville’s Ed Myer’s Athletic Complex. The score was good enough for second-place. The top-two teams qualify for states, in addition to the top-10 individuals.
Despite facing a muddy course, the senior-laden Eagles performed well in the Class 2A competition.
“It slowed them down some, but it’s the same for everybody. We tend to handle the mud a bit better than other schools,” Conneaut head coach Kris Cornell said. “They fought hard in some tough conditions and they did really well. They are super elated right now.”
Assistant coach Cody Cornell added that the mud can make the race more unpredictable.
“The mud throws in so many extra variable. Someone could go down and it completely changes the race,” Cornell said. “Physically the team is in great shape heading into next week. Our home course is hilly and we tend to run better at hilly courses so I think we can do well there.”
Jordan Kullen (17:56) and Simeon Hunter (17:57) led the Eagles with a ninth- and 10-place finish, respectively. Dylan Fletcher placed 21st (18:33), Zach Wheeler crossed the finish line in 23rd (18:42) and Nathaniel Turner came in 31st (18:42).
Winning the 2A race was Grove City. The team featured four of the top-five runners.
“We’ve been here before and I told the guys to act like they’ve been here before. We’ve trained all summer long to prepare for this day to make it back to states,” Grove City head coach Mike Sample said.
“They did even better than I anticipated they’d do,” Sample said. “There’s good competition in the district and it always prepares you well for the state meet. Hopefully we can represent the district well next weekend.”
Meadville’s Max Dillaman qualified for next weekend’s meet with an 11th-place finish (17:59). The sophomore placed 50th at last year’s state meet in his freshman campaign.
“It feels pretty good to qualify again. It’s exciting to go back,” Dillaman said. “The mud slowed me down a bit, but I feel good. We’ve been training hard for this. I’m ready for the chocolate at Hershey.”
In the class 2A girls event, Riley Fronce finished 61st (23:45) for Meadville. Keaira Smeltzer paced Conneaut with a 35th-place (22:40) finish.
Saegertown’s Paige Fuller qualified for the state meet with a seventh-place finish (20:55) in the 1A event.
“It feels pretty good. It was scary because there was a lot on the line,” Fuller said. “I feel pretty good about the state meet. I’m nervous, but excited for Saturday.”
As a team, the Panthers finished fourth. Emma MacAdam placed 27th (23:24) and Skyler Bland crossed the line in 31st (23:44). Makayla Stevens and Rachel White finished in 38th and 39th.
Alexis Wyant paced Maplewood with a 21st-place (22:03) finish. Elizabeth Kline led Cambridge Springs. Kline placed 24th (22:41).
In boys 1A, Cambridge Springs and Cochranton finished third and fourth in the team scores.
Blue Devil senior Hunter Spaid placed third overall (18:01) to advance to states. Teammate Corbin Lehner is also making the trip after finishing in 13th (18:51).
“At the beginning of the season I was seeded fourth. I know the strategy of the guys around me because we’ve raced against each other before so I know the strategy of trying to get by them at the end,” Spaid said. “I’m excited to go back to states. I’ve been before so I know what the routine of going down there and preparing is like.”
Spaid said the mud slowed him down, but overall the course was in better shape than he expected.
Cochranton is also sending two runners to the state meet. Kyler Woolstrum placed fifth (18:10) and Chase Miller finished eighth (18:24). Miller, a junior, will compete at the state championship race for the third time in his career. He finished in 30th last year.
Beyond Fuller, Saegertown is also sending a runner on the boys’ side — Sam Hetrick.
Hetrick finished in 11th (18:38) to punch his ticket to Hershey. In last year’s state meet, he placed 25th.
“I’m extremely proud of Paige and Sam. We knew they were both capable and they stepped up to have a good day on a course we’re not designed for. This course is flat and more made for speedsters,” Saegertown head coach Bill Hetrick said. “We train and are built for hills. We’re more designed for Buhl Park and the state meet because they are hilly courses.
“Both runners have peaked and are ready to go. The goal was to qualify today and go down next weekend and light it up.”