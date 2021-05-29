SHIPPENSBURG — Conneaut Area Senior High School Meaera Shannon had a solid showing in the Class 2A girls PIAA Track and Field Championship meet at Shippensburg University on Friday.
The senior medaled in the 3,200-meter run and finished 11th in the state in the 1600-meter run at Seth Grove Stadium.
Her 3,200 time of 11:10.85 put Shannon in fifth place on the medal stand Friday morning.
“Going into the race I figured I’d sit back a little bit and then try to push it and not let that front group get away too much and try to catch them up,” said Shannon, who will head to NCAA Division I Northeastern University in Boston in the fall.
“I ended up getting boxed in the first two laps and couldn’t get around to where I wanted to. I still was able to have a good race and ended up on the stand, which is good.”
In the 1,600, Shannon ran a 5:26.85, a respectable showing but far off the amazing pace of winner Melissa Riggins of Shady Side Academy. Riggins won her third state championship in the event with a time of 4:48.91.
Riggins won gold in the 1,600 as a freshman, sophomore and senior. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season or she might have had a four-peat.
Shannon displayed versatility as a multi-sport athlete at Conneaut.
“I actually never made it to states in track before because I played lacrosse in the spring and did track on the side,” said Shannon, who will major in architectural studies and civil engineering at Northeastern. “This is the first year I made it to states and focused on track instead of lacrosse.