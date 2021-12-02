Conneaut Area Senior High School graduate Henry Litwin is one of eight national finalists for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy, presented annually by the Little Rock Touchdown Club to the Division II National Player of the Year.
Litwin, a senior wide receiver at Slippery Rock, follows the footsteps of his former quarterback, Roland Rivers III, who became the first player in Slippery Rock history to win the Harlon Hill Trophy after he captured the most recent award following the 2019 season.
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference swept the finalists from Super Region One with Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent joining Litwin on the national ballot after regional voting took place last week. Super Region One includes all schools in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, the Mountain East Athletic Conference, the Northeast 10 Conference and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
The Super Region One duo will be joined on the national ballot by West Florida quarterback Austin Reed, Bowie State running back Calil Wilkins, Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis, Northwest Missouri State running back Al McKeller, Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt and Colorado School of Mines running back Michael Zeman. All eight of the finalists come from teams that made the NCAA Playoffs.
Litwin, who is the only receiver in the country to be named a national finalist, adds one more honor to a growing list of career accolades following a senior season in which he pulled down 67 catches for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns, despite playing with an injured collarbone all season and enduring a quarterback change mid-season.
His numbers are even more impressive when considering he shares the ball with Division II’s active receiving yardage leader, Jermaine Wynn Jr., who averaged more than 1,000 yards per season over the last two years as well.
This fall, Litwin has already picked up a second straight first team All-PSAC honor and a third straight first team CoSIDA Academic All-District honor. He is a likely lock for another first team All-Region accolade and will be a candidate to make his second straight All-America team and his third straight CoSIDA Academic All-America team.
The Harlon Hill Trophy also becomes the second major national award Litwin is a finalist for this fall. He is the only Division II player in the country to be a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which goes to the top student-athlete in the country from all levels of college football. Litwin is headed to Las Vegas Dec. 7 to be recognized on stage with the College Football Hall of Fame Inductees at the National Football Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner, where the Campbell Trophy winner will be announced live.
Litwin’s career story is remarkable. He walked on at Slippery Rock for no scholarship money and didn’t even play offensive snaps during his redshirt freshman season in 2017. After working his way onto the field as a receiver in 2018, Litwin has gone on to shatter all of SRU’s major receiving records in just three seasons.
From his sophomore through senior years, Litwin averaged 74 catches for 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns per season. He set the SRU single-season records for catches, yards and touchdowns in 2019 and then broke the SRU career records for all three categories as a senior, finishing his career with 221 catches for 3,392 yards and 42 touchdowns. The career records he broke, which were set by Greg Hopkins, had stood at SRU since 1994. Litwin’s 3,392 yards and 42 TD catches are more than any other Division II player over the last three seasons, while his 42 TD grabs also rank first among any active player at the Division I level.
Litwin helped Slippery Rock to three straight PSAC West titles, three trips to the NCAA Playoffs, two trips to the national quarterfinals and one trip to the national semifinals. The Rock averaged more than 10 wins per season during Litwin’s four-year career with 41 wins from 2017-21.
The winner of the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced Dec. 17 and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet Jan. 13.
The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill, a former University of North Alabama standout who went on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears in the 1950s.