COCHRANTON — The Conneaut boys volleyball team fell to Erie First Christian 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-19) in the first round of the District 10 2A tournament on Thursday at Cochranton High School. With the loss, Conneaut ends its 2022 campaign with a record of 7-7.
“I think we performed okay,” said Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast. “I definitely feel like we did not bring our best game tonight. With that being said, I definitely think we could’ve played better, we could’ve played harder and we could’ve played smarter, but all in all, I’m not disappointed with the team. They’ve done a very good job this season and the bottom line is, we were battling a lot of injuries the last week or two and I think that was what ultimately defeated us tonight.”
Spencer Foister led Conneaut with eight assists and also tacked on an ace and a kill. Carter Osborn recorded three blocks, four kills and three assists. Evan Alsdorf compiled four blocks and three kills. Nolan Rados added four blocks.
As seniors, Osborn, Alsdorf, Nick Fidanza, and Jakob Welcheck played in their final game for Conneaut.
“We’re definitely gonna miss their presence,” Mast said. “They all bring something to the team and it’ll be a matter of bringing in a new team next year. I wish them nothing but the best for their futures I think they’ll be a great asset in the future to the community.”
For Erie First Christian, Octavian Sperry recorded 15 kills and eight digs. Dave Bahm and Gino Barretta added 11 and nine kills, respectively. Eli Olszowka and Josh Wingenbach dished out 19 and 15 assists, respectively.
With the win, Erie First Christian will face No. 1 seed Meadville in the semifinals on Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
