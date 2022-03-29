LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys volleyball team took down Rocky Grove 3-1 in the team's home opener.
The Eagles took the first two sets 27-25 and 25-23, respectively.
The Orioles came back to take the third set from the Eagles 25-23 to make it 2-1.
However, the Eagles dominated in the fourth set to win 25-12.
Evan Alsdorf led the Eagles 11 kills. Tristan Shelatz and Jacob Welcheck recorded five and four kills, respectively. Nolan Rados and Nick Fidanza each compiled three kills and two aces while Spencer Foister added three kills and three aces.
"We are happy with a win first game," said assistant coach Shawnya Mast. "Once we got the nerves worked out the boys really came to life! Serving was exceptional in last game & mistakes were minimal! All around, good performance by all!"
The Eagles will next host Erie First Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cards lose to McDowell 3-2
ERIE — The Cochranton boys volleyball team lost to District 10 rival McDowell 3-2 in its season opener on Tuesday.
The Trojans won the opening set 28-26 before the Cardinals took the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23 to earn a 2-1 lead. However, the Trojans took the final two sets 26-24 and 15-8 to earn the win.
Kyle Hoffman led the Cardinals with 19 kills and 13 digs. Landon Homa recorded five kills and 11 digs. Landon Gledhill added 14 kills while Dawson Carroll earned 12 digs. Chase Miller recorded nine kills while Grayson Jackson and Andrew Custead each added 25 assists.
For the Trojans, Andy Trost earned 15 kills and nine digs. Daniel Easly compiled 14 kills and 13 digs. RJ Nagg led the Trojans with 43 assists while adding five digs.
Cochranton will next compete against Crawford County rival Meadville on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the House of Thrills.