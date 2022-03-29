Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain in the morning. Some icing possible. High 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.