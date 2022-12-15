The Conneaut wrestling team defeated fellow Region 2 squad Cambridge Springs 46-24 at the Devils Den on Wednesday. It was the Eagles’ first win in a dual meet this season.
“I feel great about it,” said Conneaut head coach Kevin Welsh. “That’s our first win in over a year. We got the numbers to be able to be competitive and we started off with a win, so certainly glad about that. I think everyone wrestled well and they’re deserving.”
The Eagles got things started with wins at 121 and 133. At 121, Daylee Watson defeated William Marceau in an 11-1 decision to put the Eagles up 4-0. Then at 133, Hunter Gould pinned Brandon Hoover in 1 minute and 18 seconds. Gould’s pin gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead.
“Certainly having Daylee and Hunter set the tone helps the team, everybody else wrestling after that,” Welsh said. “Definitely those two setting the tone and they’ve just been training hard, so I think they were ready to go.”
The Blue Devils got on the board at 139 after Brody Beck pinned Lane Arnett in 3:27. Beck’s pin cut the Eagles’ lead to 10-6.
“Brody was a technician out there,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Dalton Lester. “I mean he slid the kid five times, almost tech’d him, but got us the fall instead, so he looked tough.”
After Beck’s win, the Eagles earned another win after Mitchell Blood pinned Preston Gorton in 53 seconds. The Blue Devils then responded at 152 when Gunnar Gage pinned Logan Groover in 1:50, which trimmed the Eagles’ lead to 16-12.
“Gunnar’s tough,” Lester said. “I mean he just got cleared to come back, so that’s his first match back. Looked good. I mean obviously some stuff to work on, some conditioning stuff, but overall he’s good.”
The Eagles earned another pin at 160 after Collin Hearn bested James Sherman in just 53 seconds.
After Hearn’s pin, the Eagles won at 172 and 189 via forfeits to make the score 34-12. Then at 215, Drew Dygert pinned Tyler Shepard at 1:52. The last three matches of the night ended in forfeits. The Eagles won at 285 while the Blue Devils won at 107 and 114 to make the final score 46-24.
“I’m pretty happy with everybody’s performance,” Welsh said. “I think the matches that we won, we wrestled well and fought hard. I think even the matches that we lost, they wrestled well. Obviously, Cambridge has their 152-pounder Gunnar Gage, which is a little more than we were able to handle, but I think everyone wrestled well.”
The Blue Devils only have nine wrestlers on their roster this year, which made things difficult for them against Eagles.
“It’s a tough one,” Lester said. “I mean we have a bunch of guys at the same weight right now, so once their plan lets them go down, we can fill a better lineup for ourselves, but we’ll get there. I mean we fought hard. It’s a good match, fun match.”
Both teams will be back in action for region matches on Tuesday. Cambridge will go to Franklin while Conneaut will host Maplewood. Both matches will start at 7 p.m.
