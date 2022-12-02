When a team loses nine seniors and only adds one freshman, it’s easy to overlook it.
This is the case for the Cochranton wrestling team that’s entering the 2022-23 season. However, head coach John Svirbly and his squad are approaching this year with a positive outlook.
“Within the region, we’re expecting to be competitive,” Svirbly said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year, talent, but we have a handful of underclassmen coming up that are gonna hopefully replace them. Every year we expect kids to get as far as they want to go and we’re hoping that we have a couple kids that can get to the state-level and hopefully we can get back to the district duals as a team, but we’re gonna be missing a weight class or two unless we can get some way to fill them out.”
This year’s edition of the Cardinals will have large shoes to fill with the departure of last season’s senior class. Jack Martinec earned seventh place at the state tournament at 132, compiled a 34-8 record overall and is currently a member of the Clarion Eagles wrestling team, a Division I program. Stetson Boozer was another senior who wrestled at Hershey at 160.
The Cardinals will also have to find replacements for Stephen Martinec (138), Louden Gledhill (172) and Ramy Sample (285), who all made it to the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament last year.
“We had eight or nine that contributed to the team, so it’s gonna be real hard to replace that number when we’re only bringing up one freshman,” Svirbly said. “It’ll definitely be hard to replace those guys who wrestled all the way up through and they gave their all all the time. When you only bring one up and get rid of eight or nine, it’s hard to stay as competitive as you were last year, but we’ll do our best for sure.”
The Cardinals’ returnees Svirbly expects to have a pivotal role on the team this year include Kyle Lantz (106), Blake Foulk (126) and Isaiah Long (152). Lantz and Foulk were eliminated at regionals while Long got injured during the season and was unable to wrestle during the postseason.
Svirbly also expects big things from senior Noah McMaster (189) in what will only be his second year of wrestling.
“It’s only his second year wrestling, but he’s trying to take that leadership role on while he’s learning the sport,” Svirbly said. “He’s still learning. You can’t wrestle for one year and expect to know everything. He knows he’s got an uphill battle and he wants to help the team out as much as he can.”
The one freshman the Cardinals have added to the team is Cash Morrell. Morrell placed seventh in the Pennsylvania Junior High State wrestling championship at 147 in March.
“We’re hoping for big things out of him,” Svirbly said. “If he can wrestle like a kid that’s been wrestling for a long time and not worrying about being a freshman wrestling seniors. He’s got a lot of experience with that in football starting both ways as a freshman. I think that helps his confidence level.”
With a mix of experienced and newer wrestlers, Svirbly expects his team to gain more confidence as the season goes on.
“We’re gonna try not to make mistakes and wrestle in situational wrestling,” Svirbly said. “Not try to complete control a match and be reactive to situations and making sure they can learn from losses. Not worry about who they lose to earlier in the year and build on that and hopefully by the time February rolls around, they’re peaking.”
