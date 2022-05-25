Two Crawford County teams will look to advance out of the quarterfinal round of the District 10 1A baseball tournament today at Slippery Rock University. The action starts at 4 p.m. when No. 4 seed Maplewood takes No. 5 Youngsville. The doubleheader concludes with No. 3 seed Cochranton taking on No. 6 seed Kennedy Catholic at 6 p.m.
The Tigers and Eagles will meet for the third time this season after the Region 3 foes split the season series. The Eagles took the first game 8-3 on May 4 while the Tigers won the second game 17-8 on May 11. The Tigers finished the season with an 8-8 record while the Eagles ended their regular season campaign at 9-9.
At the plate, Jacob Woge batted .395 and drove in six RBIs. Stuart Hochstetler earned a .304 batting average while driving in eight runs. Elliott Beuchat and Noah Burk led the Tigers with 11 and 10 RBIs, respectively.
On the mound, Hochstetler compiled a 4-3 record and a 2.97 in 10 appearances.
For the Eagles, Nathan Lucks is batting .450 with seven doubles and 26 RBIs on the season. Lucks has also contributed on the mound with a 6-0 record and a 2.79 ERA in nine appearances this season.
Matt DeSimone, Keegan Mesel and Wyatt Dalyrample have also driven 10 runs or more this season.
The winner will play No.1 seed Saegertown on Friday at a time and place to be determined.
While the Tigers and Eagles have met each other this season, Cochranton and Kennedy Catholic will face off for the first time this season. The Cardinals finished with a 9-7 record while the Golden Eagles went 6-13 this season.
The Cardinals are led on both sides of the ball by Wyatt Barzak. Barzak is hitting .472 at the plate with 11 doubles, 20 RBIs, two home runs and a triple. On the mound, Barzak posted a 6-2 record with a 1.10 ERA in 10 appearances.
Jack Rynd contributed a .429 batting average, 11 RBIs and seven doubles with his bat. Ben Field, Ramy Sample and Isaiah Long have also hit above .300 this season.
For the Golden Eagles, Dom Rapp, Riley Mastowski, Remington Hart and Davey Cochenour have driven in 10 runs or more while maintaining a .250 batting average or higher.
As for pitching, Stargell Fuhr has a 3-3 record with a 5.25 ERA in nine appearances. Cochenour has also contributed with his arm, finishing the season with a 2-1 record and a 3.06 ERA in eight appearances.
The winner will take on No. 2 seed Rocky Grove on Friday at a time and place to be determined.
