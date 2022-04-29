SAEGERTOWN — The Cochranton Cardinals swept Saegertown (25-18, 25-18, 25-20), but the Panthers battled hard before mistakes piled up in Thursday’s boys volleyball match at Steve Scott Gymnasium.
The Crawford County rivals traded points until the Cardinals, ranked No. 4 in the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, held a 16-12 advantage. Not frazzled, the No. 8 ranked Panthers went on a 5-1 run to even the set at 18.
At that point, the Cards took over.
Cochranton rattled off the next seven points capped off by a huge Chase Miller slam into the teeth of the Panthers’ defense for a convincing first set win.
“We came to play from the first point,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “To do it against a team that I think starts hot early in Saegertown and to battle with them in the whole first set, I was pleased to see that.”
Saegertown opened the second set with a 5-2 run highlighted by two big Jaden Wilkins kills. Then the Panthers committed three straight net violations to bring Cochranton into the fold.
“We made a lot of mistakes at crucial times. We would get the momentum, then we’d be in the net. We’d get the momentum, then we’d do something that we shouldn’t have like mishandle a ball or something like that,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “That’s kind of been our thing against the better teams. We’re just not as refined as the Cochranton’s and Meadville’s right now.”
After playing to a 12-12 tie, the Cardinals took over similar to the first set. A 13-6 run gave Cochranton another 25-18 set win and a two set advantage.
Cochranton brought the momentum into the third set.
It seemed like the Cardinals could do no wrong and the Panthers could do no right early on. Cochranton was getting blocks and kills from Louden Gledhill, aces from Andrew Custead and spikes from Kyle Hoffman. The team went up 11-4 before a Saegertown timeout.
“I felt like we were clicking and not giving them any free balls,” Cierniakoski said. “We were just trying to keep the pressure on Saegertown.”
Saegertown did right the ship and mounted a rally. The Panthers clawed back to make it a four-point deficit at 22-18.
“I think we need to be focused no matter what the score is and make sure every point, no matter what the score is, we’re doing what we have to do,” Cierniakoski said.
The Panthers’ rally stopped there as Cochranton closed the match with a kill from Landon Homa to seal the victory.
“We’re playing with these teams to 18, 19 points. If we’re getting that far you’re going to sneak one out eventually,” Johnson said. “We’re just making too many errors.”
Wilkins paced Saegertown with 12 kills and nine digs. Brady Greco dished 23 assists and added five digs. Conrad Williams smacked eight kills and Collin Jones added five.
With the loss, Saegertown dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in region action. The Panthers host Farrell on Thursday before a tough stretch versus Meadville, McDowell and Conneaut.
“I think we’ll be fine. I’ve said this for years — it’s a marathon, not a sprint. You have to be playing good at the end of the year,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some things we’re still working on. We have two full Saturday tournaments we’re going to, which you get a lot of play at and a lot of reps. Hopefully we can stay healthy and I think we can get there.”
With the sweep, Cochranton is now 7-3 overall and 5-1 in region games.
The Cardinals were led by Homa with 11 kills while Hoffman and Gledhill each added seven. Jaiben Walker had five digs and Greyson Jackson recorded 27 assists.
Cochranton plays at Farrell on Tuesday at 7 p.m.