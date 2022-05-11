GUYS MILLS — The Cochranton softball team used a fast start to knock off Crawford County rival Maplewood 8-0 on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Cardinals improve their standing to 9-4 on the season.
"There was some dumb things that we did," said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire. "We didn't get some bunts down. We ran through some stop signs, but at the end of the day, we put the ball through the holes. I got girls getting the bunts down when they need to. All those things, huge."
The Lady Cardinals scored four first inning runs and held the lead throughout the rest of the game. Megan Heim got things started for the Lady Cardinals as her single brought home Taytum Jackson. Dani Hoffman drove in two more runs after a single enabled Jaylin McGill and Heim to cross the plate. Brooklyn Needler then brought Hoffman home on a single to left field.
After two innings of scoreless play, McGill drove in a run after the ball ricocheted off third baseman Taylor Horn, allowing Macie Williams to score during the fourth inning. The Lady Cardinals added another run in the fifth following a Carly Richter single that drove home Chelsey Freyermuth. Singles by Hoffman and Freyermuth set up Richter's at-bat. Hoffman finished 3-4 with a pair of RBIs.
The Lady Cardinals added their final two runs during the seventh. After a another single by Richter, Kaylin Rose earned a triple for one of her three hits to make it 7-0. Jackson's sacrifice fly subsequently brought home Rose.
"We just kept at them," McGuire said. "A big first inning, kept adding on. We kept putting one up, putting one up. Kept pressure on them. Couldn't be happier over there."
It was a different story for the Lady Tigers as they only mustered five hits. One of those was an extra-base hit, a double by Izzy Eimer.
"That was disappointing," said Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford. "We've been hitting base hit after base hit against these other teams and to come in here and do what we did, it's disappointing. We're better than that with the bats, so we're gonna come back. We'll adjust and get going again."
Jackson got the shutout on the mound as she only surrendered five hits and two walks while striking out four.
"Taytum was Taytum," McGuire said. "She did what she does. She kept us in the ballgame. She threw well."
Rhinn Post earned the loss for the Lady Tigers after going seven innings. Post gave up 17 hits, eight runs and four walks while earning four strikeouts.
"She did well," Crawford said. "Their big hitters, she kept them out of the game. She kept the slap out. She did what we wanted her to do. Cochranton's a good hitting team. They just found the holes."
Next, Cochranton will go to play another Crawford County team in Cambridge Springs on Thursday at 4 p.m. while Maplewood will host Region 2 foe Union City on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Cochranton (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 4-1-3-1, Jackson 2-1-1-1, McGill 5-1-2-2, Heim 4-1-2-1, Freyermuth 4-1-2-0, Hoffman 4-1-3-2, Needler 4-0-1-1, Richter 3-1-2-1, Lippert 2-0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0-0. Totals 32-8-17-8.
Maplewood (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despenes 3-0-0-0, Whitehair 1-0-0-0, Crawford 3-0-0-0, Beuchat 1-0-0-0, I. Eimer 3-0-2-0, Hasbrouck 3-0-0-0, Banik 3-0-1-0, M. Eimer 3-0-0-0, Horn 3-0-1-0, Lane 3-0-1-0. Totals 26-0-5-0.
Cochranton 400 110 2 — 8 17 1
Maplewood 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
BATTING
2B: C — Hoffman; MW — I. Eimer.
3B: C — Rose.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Jackson WP 7-5-0-0-4-2; MW — Post LP 7-17-8-8-4-4.
Records: Cochranton 9-4; Maplewood 4-5.