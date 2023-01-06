SAEGERTOWN — The Cochranton girls basketball team earned a tough win against Region 2 rival Saegertown on Thursday night at Steve Scott Gymnasium. The Cardinals and Panthers went back-and-forth all night until the Cardinals pulled away in the final minutes of the game.
"That was some of the best we've played," said Cochranton head coach David Zamperini. "That was just great. We've lost a few close ones over the last few weeks and it just felt really good to be able to execute there down in the home stretch and pull that one out. Every time you can win on the road against your region rival, that's fantastic. It was a great effort."
The Cards were only up 36-33 entering the fourth quarter. The Cardinals started the quarter on a 9-2 run. A 3-pointer by Ella Gallo and a floater by Eve Pfeiffer stretched the Cardinals' lead to 45-35.
However, just like they did in the previous three quarters, the Panthers fought back. Two-pointers by Lyndzee Amory and Maggie Triola and a deep 3-pointer from Lindsey Greco pulled the Panthers within three. After Gallo added a free throw, the Panthers came up empty at the other end. Then, Marley Rodax found a wide open Pfeiffer in the post to make it a six-point lead for the Cardinals. Brooke Pfeiffer then connected on a deep-two to seal it.
"We were just playing smart basketball," Zamperini said. "I mean, we were making good passes, we weren't forcing anything and we were finding open shooters. When we had lanes we were aggressive and we took it. We made shots when we needed to make shots, which was huge."
While the Cardinals made clutch shots, their ability to rebound in Thursday's game was another factor in their win. Abby Knapka collected 10 rebounds to lead the team. Besides Knapka, Zoe Hansen and Claire McCartney also earned their fair share of rebounds.
"Abby Knapka and Zoey Hansen are just absolute rebounding machines," Zamperini said. "Claire McCartney gets in there and rebounds well. I challenged the guards before the game, they need to rebound better and they did, just to help out our forwards a bit. I thought the rebounding was huge. That was key for us."
Gallo led the Cardinals with 13 points on the night. Gallo earned six of those points at the free-throw line out of nine attempts. Rodax and Knapka added 10 points each.
As for the Panthers, Greco led the team with 15 points after connecting on three 3-pointers. Hailee Gregor contributed 12 points. Gregor was aggressive at drawing contact as she converted on eight out of 11 free-throw attempts. Amory also ended the night in double figures with 11 points.
"The team as a whole, we have a new philosophy, we're trying new things," said Saegertown head coach Cassidy Kravec. "We're trying to implement new items that weren't necessarily gone over previously. The girls are working their tails off. I couldn't be any prouder of them. I mean, Cochranton's a great basketball club, they come out, they stole a win. We have a lot to work on. We can only get better with all these things. I'm very proud of the girls because they are slowing buying in to the new philosophy and the new plays and defenses that we're trying to implement."
With the win, Cochranton improves to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in region play. Next, the Cardinals will host Conneaut on Monday at 7 p.m. in a non-region matchup.
As for the Panthers, they are now 5-6 overall with a 1-1 mark against region foes. They will host another region opponent in Rocky Grove on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Heading into the matchup with the Orioles, Kravec believes the team needs to improve defensively.
"I think at the moment, the most important thing would be our defense," Kravec said. "Defensively, being able to anticipate passes, being able to talk more effectively, being able to potentially apply more pressure on the other team with half-court or full-court situations. We can perform and put all the points offensively, but we also need to be able to stop the other opponent."
Saegertown (42)
Greco 4 4-5 15, Gregor 2 8-11 12, Amory 5 1-4 11, Triola 2 0-0 4, Drakes 0 0-2 0, Rockwell 0 0-2 0.
Totals 13 13-23 42.
Cochranton (53)
Gallo 3 6-9 13, Knapka 5 0-0 10, Rodax 4 2-4 10, E. Pfeiffer 3 0-0 7, Hansen 2 2-2 6, McCartney 1 1-3 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, B. Pfeiffer 1 0-0 2.
Totals 20 11-18 53.
Saegertown;12;12;9;9;—;42
Cochranton;16;11;9;17;—;53
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 3; Cochranton — Gallo, Pfeiffer.
Records: Saegertown 5-6, 1-1 Region 2; Cochranton 4-6, 1-1 Region 2.
