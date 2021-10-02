CAMBRDIGE SPRINGS — The Cochranton Cardinals had a tough first half when they traveled to Cambridge Springs Friday for a Region 2 matchup.
But in the end, the Cards battled back and left with a 14-8 win, denying Cambridge Springs a homecoming victory. Not only that, but the Cards kept their slate clean with record of 4-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2.
The loss put Cambridge Springs at 1-3 overall and 1-2 in Region 2.
The first half went all Cambridge Springs’ way. Van Jones intercepted the ball just before the end of the first quarter. Then three minutes and six plays into the second quarter, Morgan Applebee connected with Ethan Counsasse for a 16-yard touchdown. Jones then ran the ball in for a 2-point conversion, giving the Blue Devils an 8-0 lead – a lead they would take into the locker room.
Cochranton, however, came out in the third quarter ready to play ball. Jack Martinec and company marched the ball from their own 42-yard line down to the Blue Devils’ two-yard line, where Martinec jumped into the end zone to cut the lead to 8-6. The Cards then tied the score on Wyatt Barzak’s 2-point conversion catch from quarterback Noah Cummings.
Cochranton would score again in the third, when Martinec scampered 62-yards for the Cards’ second and final TD of the night with 4:25 left in the quarter. The 2-point conversion failed, but Cochranton had a lead they did not give up.
Cambridge Springs tried to make a comeback in the fourth, and intercepted a pass, but ended up giving the ball back on downs.
Cochranton’s first-year coach Mike Feleppa said, yeah, his team came to play, but had a couple of big plays called back in the first half that didn’t help.
“We went out in the second half and executed a lot better,” Feleppa said. “We had to keep battling back.”
Cambridge Springs’ coach Nathan Liberty said his team did a good job after a two-week layoff and players are still getting in shape.
“We fought. That’s what we asked of the boys and that’s what they did,” Liberty said. “We’re going to keep getting in shape and we’re going to keep fighting.”
Cochranton had 280 offensive yards, all on the ground. They also had three turnovers.
Cambridge Springs had 86 yards rushing and 18 in the air for 104 total yards.
Cochranton travels to Iroquois next week, while Cambridge Springs travels to Maplewood.
Cochranton 0 0 14 0 — 14
Cambridge Springs 0 8 0 0 — 8
Second Quarter
CS — Ethan Counasse 16-yard pass from Morfan Applebee (Van Jones 2-pt run)
Third Quarter
C —Jack Martinec 2-yard run (Barzak 2-pt catch)
C—Jack Martinec 62-yard run (run failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: J. Martinec 32-257, S. Martinec 6-(-8), Foulk 3-29, Cummings 1-2; CS — Jones 17-78, Hodak 10-19, Applebee 3-(-18), Sherman 2-7, Counasse 1-0
PASSING: C —Cummings 0-4 2ints; CS — Applebee 2-10 18 yds 1 td
RECEIVING: CS —Counasse 2-18
Records: Cochranton 4-0, Cambridge Springs 1-3