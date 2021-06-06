BELLEFONTE — Cochranton gave York Suburban quite a battle on Saturday afternoon. But the Trojans pulled through in the end, beating the Cardinals 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 in the PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball quarterfinals at Bald Eagle High School.
The Cardinals, who punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with an upset of top-ranked Seton LaSalle in the opening round, end their season at 14-6.
York Suburban, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, advances to face Meadville on Tuesday in the semifinals at Altoona High School. The match is a rematch of the 2019 state championship, which the Bulldogs won in five sets.
“York Suburban is a good team, but comparable to Seton LaSalle in a lot of ways,” Cochranton coach Robert Cierniakoski said. “The biggest difference between Tuesday and Saturday for us was unforced errors.
“If we clean up our side of the net, that match goes four or five sets. We had our opportunities to win, just didn’t capitalize.”
Statistically for the Cardinals, Louden Gledhill led the way with seven kills. Kyle Hoffman had six kills. Andrew Custead added nine digs. Greyson Jackson delivered 25 assists.
The Cardinals will return quite a bit of experience in 2022, but will say goodbye to three seniors, Tyler George, Sean Kantz and Gledhill.
“Two years ago, we had no seniors and like many teams, last year would have been a good one for us,” Cierniakoski said. “Coming into this season with only two seniors and little to no experience felt like we had to start from scratch.
“But we have a good nucleus of underclassmen that grew up quickly as the season went on. We were able to get the playoff experience we needed to build off of next year. And if we can stay healthy we’ll be in the hunt again.”