WEXFORD — The Cochranton boys volleyball team made light work of Montour in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. The Cardinals swept the WPIAL champions 3-0 (27-25, 25-10, 26-24) at North Allegheny High School to advance to the quarterfinal round.
Kyle Hoffman and Jaiben Walker recorded 12 and eight kills, respectively. Andrew Custead earned 10 digs while Greyson Jackson dished out 33 assists.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Cardinals as they will take on York Suburban in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at a time and place to be determined. The Trojans are ranked one spot above the Cardinals in the latest Pennsylvania Coaches Association poll at No. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.