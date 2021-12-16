COCHRANTON — Chase Miller paced the Cardinals with 18 points to help his squad get its first win of the season at the Bird Cage on Wednesday.
Cochranton beat Titusville 58-45 in the non-region affair. Without Jaiben Walker, last year’s leading scorer, the Red Birds leaned on Miller, who averaged less than five points per game last year.
“We need that from him and he is capable of it. Chase is his own worst enemy sometimes. He got on the boards early and I think that got his confidence up. It seemed like every single rebound in the first half was his,” Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. “He also had a lot of easy buckets instead of trying to force stuff. He tries to force and make big plays instead of the easy ones, but he made the easy ones tonight. Hopefully it carries through because we’re gonna need him big time as the season progresses.”
Canfield expects Walker to be out at least another week. In the meantime, he expects the rest of his team to elevate their level of play.
“We needed guys to step up and they did. Wyatt couldn’t buy a bucket all night long. With Jaiben not out there and Wyatt (Barzak) not putting anything in, we still scored quite a bit of points and ran our offense much better than in the past,” Canfield said. “We did a lot of good things, but we still have a long way to go.”
The offense gave Cochranton an early 10-2 lead. Easy lay-ins from Landon Homa, Barzak and Miller allowed the Cardinals to get an early cushion. The Cards held a 31-21 lead at halftime.
Cochranton was in control of the game for the entire 32 minutes, but couldn’t quite put the Rockets away. Titusville cut the deficit to six points late in the third quarter, but over the final eight minutes Cochranton was able to pull away and coasted the last several minutes to a win.
“We should have put Titusville away sooner and not let them linger around as long as they did,” Canfield said. “We have to bury teams when we can. We had opportunities we let slip through our fingers.”
The game was hard-fought in the paint. Titusville attempted 17 free throws to Cochranton’s 16, but there were a lot of extra-curriculars that went uncalled.
“We’re still too soft. We played tougher than we did last weekend, but we can be tougher. Not necessarily physically, but in our execution and our approach to what were trying to accomplish. It’s a step forward for us,” Canfield said. “A win is a win. We’re happy about it.”
Behind Miller’s 18 points, Barzak scored 11 for the Cardinals.
Manny Perez led Titusville with 14 points, which falls to 1-2 on the year.
Cochranton is 1-2 on the season and will play at Corry on Friday for another non-region matchup.
Before the season, Canfield said the team’s goal was to win a region title and compete for a district championship. How far away does Canfield think his team is from reaching their potential?
“I think we’re pretty far away from where I think they can be. I have a bunch of nice kids and they listen and do exactly what you tell them but they need to get more grit and determination and get meaner.”
Titusville (45)
Perez 3 5-8 14, Colon 4 0-2 10, Durstine 2 0-0 4, Wheeling 2 3-5 7, Fratus 2 0-0 5., Schenberg 1 0-0 3, Knapp 1 0-1 2.
Totals 16 8-16 45.
Cochranton (58)
C. Miller 8 2-3 18, Barzak 4 3-8 11, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Carrol 2, 0-0 5, Domhoff 1 2-2 5, D. Miller 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 10-17 58.
Titusville 6 15 11 13 — 45
Cochranton 12 19 10 17 — 58
3-point goals: Titusville — Colon 2, Perez, Schenberg, Fratus; Cochranton — Carrol, Domhoff.
Records: Titusville 1-2, 0-0 Region 5 ; Cochranton 1-2, 0-0 Region 2.