COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team — with the exception of practice — had been idle for a week when rival Maplewood came to town on Thursday afternoon for a Region 2 clash. Needless to say, the Lady Cardinals were pretty excited to get back on the field despite bitter cold temperatures and a mix of rain, slow and sleet.
That excitement led to runs … and a lot of them.
Cochranton scored 11 runs in the first inning on its way to a 16-0 win over the Tigers at Cochranton High School.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 2. Maplewood, which picked up its first win of the season over Region 2 foe Rocky Grove on Wednesday, is now 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the region.
“I know that they are struggling with some injuries and stuff like that, so that’s never easy,” Cochranton coach Mitch Shreve said of Maplewood. “And the cold doesn’t make things easy either. I know every pitcher out there (Thursday) was struggling to get a grip because it was just so cold.
"We were just able to be patient and wait for good pitches and when those good pitches came we had our bats going. I think that kind of panned out for us. And our defense and our pitching was pretty good.”
Cochranton sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning.
Taytum Jackson drew a walk to start the game. Sheila Despense came right back with a strikeout, but the Cardinals sent eight batters to the dish before the Tigers were able to record out No. 2.
Jaylin McGill had a two-run single in the inning. Megan Heim and Devyn Sokol scored on a wild pitches and Chelsey Freyermuth, Kaylin Rose and Jackson drew bases-loaded walks to plate three more runs to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead. Maplewood got its second out via another strikeout, but Lexie Moore followed with a three-run homer and McGill answered with a solo blast to make it 11-0 before a pop-out ended the inning.
Jackson retired the Tigers in order in the second on strikeouts. Then the Cardinals’ offense went back to work. This time, the Cardinals sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs. Rose had a two-run single. Katelyn Ewing delivered a sacrifice fly in relief of Jackson, Carly Richter scored on an error, and McGill added another run-scoring hit for the 16-0 advantage.
The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the third to end the game.
The Lady Cardinals’ last game was April 8 — a 7-3 loss to Union City. Cochranton was looking forward to getting back on the field on Tuesday against unbeaten Saegertown, but that was game was canceled due to a school closure at Saegertown because of COVID-19. McGill said she wasn’t so sure the game against Maplewood was going to happen either.
“Today, I hoped we were going to play,” McGill said. “But in the back of my mind I didn’t think we were going to play. I’m glad we did.”
“We were talking about it before the game … umpires, administration,” Shreve said. “And we said you at least have to have one of these kind of games in northwest Pennsylvania every year. It’s northwest Pennsylvania and you have to be ready for a cold game every day. We’re going to play again on Saturday and it’s supposed to be sunny and 60s. You have to be ready.”
Added McGill, “Whether it’s a blizzard, rain, sun … you always have to be ready.”
The Cardinals were ready on Thursday.
McGill finished the game 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Moore had three RBIs. Rose also drove in three runs.
Jackson allowed just one hit, a single to McKenna Crawford with one out in the first inning. Madelyn Woge followed with a grounder to shortstop. McGill made the play and fired to second, but Crawford was called safe, giving the Tigers runners at first and second with just one out. Jackson got back-to-back Ks to end the threat.