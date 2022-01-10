Entering Saturday’s championship finals of the 2022 Tool City Tournament, it was a three team race, and all three teams were looking to make a little history.
Saegertown stood in third place and was looking to capitalize on a tremendous consolation final round to capture the crown. Meadville was in second place and looking to return to the top of the hill for the first time since 1989. And out in front, eight points ahead and in the driver’s seat, was Cochranton in search of its first ever Tool City title.
After the Panthers leapt over the Bulldogs with pins at 106 and 113 — which came against the two teams ahead of them — the pressure was on. Cardinal 132-pounder Jack Martinec brushed it aside and did what he needed to do. The end result was a pin over Meadville’s Alex Kinder as Cochranton did clinch that first Tool City crown with 169.5 points, while Saegertown (161.5) and their Crawford Central rival Meadville (155.5) followed.
“Jack won it for us,” said Svirbly. “His pin clinched it. It’s awesome. We got a great coaching staff and we have a talented group of kids. We always have the talent so I hope we can continue to build on this and keep reloading.”
Martinec was superior in his effort.
With the crown teetering on the edge of capture, the senior left nothing to chance. He went right at Kinder from the starting whistle and needed just five seconds to take the Bulldog to the mat. Kinder worked well to stay in the contest, but Martinec was relentless on top. 52 seconds later, Kinder was on his back and the title clinched.
“I was thinking, team first,” said Martinec. “We really wanted to win this team title and I knew a good showing could clinch it for us. So it was nice to get that win and throw us some bonus points.”
It was the highlight of the finals for the Cardinals.
Despite having four grapplers take the mat, only Jack Martinec was able to come away with the gold. Kyle Lantz, Stephen Martinec and Stetson Boozer all came up short in their bids.
Lantz was pinned in the 106-pound final by Saegertown’s Carter Beck. Stephen Martinec dropped a 2-0 decision to Grove City’s Cody Hamilton. And Boozer came up on the short end of a 10-7 barn burner to Conneaut Area’s Collin Hearn at 160.
“Like I told Stephen (Martinec), it’s January,” said Svirbly. “These matches won’t matter for another month. As long as you take each win and loss, study the tape, and learn from them you are going to be tough to beat in March.”
In total, the Cardinals saw 10 grapplers reach the medal stand.
Joining the championship finalists were Paydin Russell (113) and Ramy Sample (285) in fourth place; Blake Foulk (126) and Louden Gledhill (189) in fifth place; Christopher Maynard (172) in sixth and Willis Morrell (145) in seventh.
“It is awesome having a team working together,” said Jack Martinec. “To come in as a team and really showing that we’ve been working hard and have got guys that can do things for us.”
Panthers fall short
Despite the odds stacked against them, Saegertown set the early tone in the championship round.
After Beck won the 106-pound title, his teammate Hunter Robison followed with a pin over Meadville’s Caleb Anderson at 113. Not only were these big wins for the individuals, but coming against the two teams in front of Saegertown made them even bigger. Jack Martinec would end the team’s title hopes, but they were still looking to hold off Meadville.
Landon Caldwell took care of that with a 3-1 sudden victory win over Meadville’s Griffin Buzzell at 189 pounds. It was an impressive victory for the senior. So impressive, in fact, that it earned the Panther Tool City Tournament Outstanding Wrestler honors.
It was the culmination of a fantastic medal round for Saegertown.
“I think it was the best consolation round ever for us,” said Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan. “It was just boom, boom, boom ... getting wins, getting pins. It was incredible.”
Mulligan wasn’t just talking nonsense.
The Panthers went a remarkable 10-2 in the final two rounds to rally back and place second in the team standings.
The three champs will obviously get the most notice from fans. But Porter Brooks (3rd, 215), Josh Perrine (3rd, 285), Travis Huya (5th, 106), Greg Kiser (5th, 138), Keenen Schaaf (5th, 172), Nolan Hughes (7th, 132) and Garrick Jordan (7th, 160) all ended the tournament with wins. Owen Hershelman (4th, 120) and Kai Mangold (6th, 215) each lost tough decisions or it could have been a 12-0 showing.
Bulldogs drop back
Meadville had its shot but couldn’t close the gap.
The Bulldogs went 0-3 in the championship round. Two of those losses came against Saegertown grapplers, and the other against Cochranton. It completely took the host team out of contention.
“It would have been nice to come away with the team title,” said MASH head coach Barry Anderson. “We even talked about it. I told them the history of the tournament and how it has been 30 years.”
It was a stellar showing for Meadville overall.
Yes, the team would have rather had a couple champs rather than three runners-up. But add in seven other place winners and a third-place team finish and you can not argue the effort.
“Yeah, I was really happy with everything I saw on the mat,” said Anderson. “A lot of our young kids did really well. We have only had two dual meets the last two years and some of the kids have not even had a match this season. And I don’t think you have seen the best wrestling from us yet.”
Joining Caleb Anderson, Kinder and Buzzell on the podium were Brighton Anderson (145) and Westin Chess (152) in third place; Ben Fuller (106) and Ty Tidball (172) in fourth; Stephen Ernst (120) in seventh; and Mark Dait (126) and Tyler Battles (189) in eighth place.
County control
Cochranton, Saegertown and Meadville were not the only area schools to make headlines at Tool City.
Cambridge Springs placed seventh with 118 team points. The Blue Devils were led by Gunnar Gage, who won an 8-4 decision to capture the 126-pound title. He was joined on the podium by teammates Jackson Carico (3rd, 189), Brody Beck (4th, 132), Dakota Newell (5th, 113), Preston Gorton (5th, 120); Garrett Hodak (5th, 215), Kyle Huya (8th, 138) and Kyle Banik (8th, 152).
Conneaut Area placed ninth behind the efforts of Collin Hearn and Hunter Gould. Hearn, of course, won a great 160-pound final match, but Gould took the gold earlier in the final session. The Eagle accomplished the feat with a huge 3-1 win over McDowell’s Logan Sallot at 120 pounds. CASH also saw 285 pounder Jake Dygert place seventh.
Maplewood also had a solid tournament with an 11th-place finish (76 points) and five medalists. Leading the way for the Tigers were Chase Blake (126) and Logan Gross (172) with third-place finishes. Andrew Proper (6th, 138), Cadyn Shetler (7th, 106) and Greg Roae (8th, 160) also medaled.
And the winners are ...
The area did not walk away with all the medals.
In fact, five other high schools left Meadville on Saturday with at least one champion. The leader of that pack was Grove City with titles from Hamilton (138) and Hunter Hohman (152). The other champs were Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (145), Titusville’s Brock Covell (172), Girard’s Abe Keep (215) and Eisenhower’s Cael Black (285).