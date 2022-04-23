COCHRANTON — Chelsey Freyermuth's walk-off home run in the seventh inning helped guide the Cochranton softball team to a 8-7 win against Crawford County rival Maplewood on Friday at McClain Field.
It was Freyermuth's second homer of the game as she also went yard on a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
"A lot of pressure on me, two outs, but good thing I got it done," Freyermuth said.
Before Freyermuth's walk off, the Lady Tigers scored two runs in their half of the seventh inning to force the Lady Cardinals to bat in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Eve Beuchat got things going with a single. Izzy Eimer then singled herself, allowing Beuchat to advance to third base. Madyson Banik then a grounder hit to third that was misplayed by Freyermuth and allowed Beuchat and Eimer to score to tie it up.
"It tells me that the growth is there," said Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford on the top of the seventh inning. "They're getting confident. They're just becoming a strong team. I mean they're just growing."
In the first four innings, the Lady Cardinals only mustered one run after Taytum Jackson drove in Kaylin Rose on a fielders choice in the first inning.
However, they flipped the switch during their half of the fifth as six runs came across the plate. After Maplewood freshman pitcher Rhinn Post walked three consecutive batters with two outs, Jaylin McGill hit a bases-clearing double to make it a 5-4 ballgame. After McGill attempted to steal third, a Lady Tigers error enabled her to score and tie the game.
Following a single by Megan Heim, Freyermuth went yard for the first time as the Lady Cardinals took a two-run lead. Freyermuth has homered four times in three games after she went hit one on Wednesday and Thursday against Cambridge Springs and Rocky Grove, respectively.
"She's a player," said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire. "She's a gamer. Plain and simple. Keeps working hard."
Before the Lady Cardinals' offensive outburst, the Lady Tigers had one themselves after scoring four runs during the top of the fourth. Following a lead-off single by Beuchat, Eimer homered to put the Lady Tigers on the board. Grace Hasbrouck's two-run double scored Banik and Maddie Eimer to make it 4-1.
On the mound, Post went 6 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out three.
"Rhinn, as a little freshman coming in, I call her little Rhinn, to come here and pitch a game like this against these teams with these big hitters is something and to keep us all in the game was awesome," Crawford said. "She's a strong little pitcher."
For the Lady Cardinals, Jackson went all seven innings and allowed eight hits, six runs (three earned) while striking out nine batters.
"Once again, Taytum's just a work horse," McGuire said. "Keep coming, keep coming. I know you were here, you see her get frustrated at times. Lots of reasons, but does not quit on it. Keeps coming."
After starting the season 1-2, the Lady Cardinals have now won three consecutive games.
"The team's performance has been really good," Freyermuth said. "We're actually starting to play as a team really well and everyone's starting to click and it's been really good."
Both team are scheduled to play again today as Cochranton will play another Crawford County team in Conneaut while Maplewood is set to go to Region 2 foe Union City. Both games start at 1 p.m.
Maplewood (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despens 4-0-1-0, Crawford 4-1-1-0, Beuchat 4-1-2-0, I. Eimer 3-1-2-2, Banik 3-1-1-1, M. Eimer 3-1-1-0, Horn 3-0-0-0, Hasbrouck 3-0-1-2, Hlapick 3-0-0-0, Post 3-2-2-0. Totals 33-7-8-5.
Cochranton (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rose 3-2-1-0, Jackson 3-1-0-1, McGill 4-1-2-3, Freyermuth 4-2-2-3, Richter 3-0-0-0, Needler 3-0-0-0, Heim 4-1-2-0, Ewing 1-1-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-1-0. Totals 28-8-8-7.
Maplewood 000 410 2 — 7 8 3
Cochranton 100 060 1 — 8 8 5
BATTING
2B: M — Hasbrouck; C — McGill.
HR: M — I. Eimer; C — Freyermuth 2.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post LP 6.2-8-8-8-3-4; C — Jackson WP 7-8-6-3-9-0.
Records: Maplewood 1-3; Cochranton 4-2.