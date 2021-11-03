With a dominating performance on Tuesday against Cambridge Springs, Cochranton will play West Middlesex in the District 10 championship match.
Though playing in championship games is nothing new for the Cardinals, led by head coach Marci Malliard. This will be the fourth-straight title match for the red birds. They celebrated district championships over Cambridge Springs in 2018 and Saegertown in 2019. Last year, the Panthers bested Cochranton.
Before having a shot at three district titles in four years, Cochranton had to get through region rival Cambridge Springs in the Class 1A semifinal match at Meadville Area Senior High School on Tuesday. Cochranton swept Cambridge 3-0 (25-16), (25-8), (25-17).
The Blue Devils were hot early. They jumped to a 6-2 lead and the offense looked to be firing on all cylinders. Then Cochranton began siding out Cambridge serves and getting into their offense — which included feeding the ball to junior Devyn Sokol.
Sokol and company went on a tear and took the lead from Cambridge. The Cards went on a 10-2 run, aided by three Sokol kills, two Sokol blocks and two Chelsey Freyermuth aces. Cochranton won the first set 25-16
The second set was all Cochranton. A litany of errors by the Blue Devils and good serves by the Cards led to a dominating 12-2 lead. Cochranton coasted to a 25-8 win in the second set.
“The first game as pretty good. We moved well, hit the ball well and placed it well. Then we moved away from that and started going back to our old selves and had too many errors,” Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner said. “ In the first game our serving wasn’t bad, but then it went south. Our passing wasn’t the greatest and we didn’t do a lot of talking.
“They served well, not to take anything away from them. They did what they had to do to beat us. It just wasn’t our night.”
The third set looked to mirror the second. Cambridge was down 18-3 before they made a run. They outscored the Cardinals 13-4 in the back half of the set, but it was too little, too late for the Blue Devils.
Cambridge’s season came to an end at 9-5 in the district semifinal match.
“I told the younger girls now you know how these feels so don’t let it happen next year,” Turner said. “We will definitely miss our two seniors (Abbie Schultz and Taylor Smith). Every year you lose one or two seniors and sometimes you have a whole group of them you lose.”
Smith led the team in kills with nine while Schultz led in assists with 11. Emily Boylan and Kylie Miller added 12 and ten digs, respectively.
Cochranton, the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, will continue on.
“I was pleased with the way we played. The little let down in the third game wasn’t ideal though,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “When we’re in certain rotations we need to find someone to put the ball on the floor.”
Leading the team in kills was Sokol with 12.
Sokol has a knack for finding the soft spot in the defense and slamming the ball into the soft zones.
“I try to be strategic as best I can, but when I’m in practice and I try to hit against Kendell Dickson I try to be strategic but pound the ball into the ground at the same time so she doesn’t yell at me for it.”
Dickson, now Kendell Bancroft, is an assistant coach for Cochranton and an all-state middle hitter for the Cardinals in 2013.
Freyermuth led in aces with five and recorded six kills. Dana Jackson dished 23 assists and Taytum Jackson had 10 digs. Sokol led in blocks with three and senior Jaylin McGill blocked a ball as well
“They blocked really well. Devyn is huge up there and once she gets planted she can get her hands on a lot,” Malliard said. “We’ll need those blocks, especially if we are going to move further on.”