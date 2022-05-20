The Cochranton Cardinals had no issues getting by Rocky Grove in a 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-16) sweep in the District 10 quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Cardinals started hot at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills with a 16-6 run to kick off the match.
It was a welcome sight for head coach Rob Cierniakoski as the team’s had several slow starts this season.
“We were happy with coming out of the gate in a playoff atmosphere and playing well,” Cierniakoski said.
The Cardinals kept momentum rolling into a 25-10 first set win.
In the second set, Rocky Grove played even with the Red Birds 4-4 and kept it close, but Cochranton ended the set on a 15-6 run.
The offense was running on all cylinders as setter Greyson Jackson’s passes were on point to outside hitters Kyle Hoffman and Jaiben Walker.
A huge slam by Hoffman put an exclamation point on the set and gave the Cards a 2-0 lead.
Cochranton struggled early in the third set. The Cardinals only led 17-14 late, mostly due to several serving errors.
“I thought Rocky Grove played pretty well. They put up some good blocks and gave us some good attacks back our way and served us tough,” Cierniakoski said. “Plus we had plenty of service errors ourselves.”
The Cardinals dialed in their serves and finished the match on a 8-2 run. The third set was also capped off by a Hoffman slam.
“I think we played pretty good. We definitely need to serve better and have more playing intensity,” Cierniakoski said. “Other than that, I think we’re playing pretty well right now so we’re excited about moving on.”
Landon Homa paced the offense with 14 kills and added four digs. Hoffman finished with 11 kills and six digs. Walker tallied seven kills, seven digs and one block while Chase Miller added five kills and three blocks. Jackson dished 38 assists.
With the win, Cochranton will play Saegertown in the district semifinals on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced. It will be an elimination game, as the top two seeds in the district advance to the state playoffs.
